People power saves the day

Minnowburn RDA, who have been based at Burn Equestrian Centre for over 20 years, recently had a few members who qualified whilst competing at Danescroft during April 2017 for finals at Hartpury Equestrian in England.

Unfortunately the costs involved had hindered any hope of sending the qualified members.

Once liveries and staff from the Burn Equestrian heard about this they put their hard hats together and came up with a plan to raise funds to assist this worthwhile organisation. Therefore on Friday, September 22 a pub quiz took place at the Ivanhoe Inn, Belfast with over 80 persons in attendance, including staff, liveries, RDA members and their friends and family.

A great night was had by all and it was a very competitive quiz with £100 to win in the pot.

The winning team ‘We thought this was speed dating!’ lifted the cash which they kindly donated towards costs for the RDA.

A bit of heckling ensued on the night towards quizmaster Tina King who took it in good spirit including a debate to the answer about the longest river in the world.

She was meticulous in her organisational and planning skills to get the night off to a start.

Thanks to all who took the time to attend and who were involved including the sponsors who generously donated prizes, namely Rowan Equestrian, Murdock Saddlery, Philipa Auret and Lessans Equestrian, Lusks Equestrian, Judith Aitken, Wayne Hamilton and Debbie McAllister along with members who could not make the night but also donated prizes and cash.

A final grand total was added up to a whopping £1,410 and it really shows what the power of people can do once a plight has been heard.

Minnowburn RDA meets every Wednesday morning at the Burn Equestrian, Knockbracken Healthcare Park and welcomes any assistance with volunteers. Should anyone wish to attend they can make contact with organiser Hugh McCann or Greg Williamson.