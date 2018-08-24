Plan your autumn with CAFRE equine courses and veterinary talks

The new suite of equine courses and events being offered by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) throughout autumn are now open for registration.

Level 3 accredited evening course

The Level 3 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care and Management is an accredited Level 3 qualification aimed at participants wanting to gain a recognised qualification in horse care and management without having to attend college on a full time basis.

The course will be delivered at Greenmount Campus, Antrim on a Wednesday evening from the 19 September to the 12 December.

Enrolment for this popular course closes on 12 September.

Equine health and veterinary care talks

A series of six talks on equine health and veterinary care will be delivered throughout autumn. Each talk will focus on a specific area of equine health and will be delivered by an expert in that field.

The talks will provide the latest knowledge and understanding of issues faced by horse owners and professionals and provide strategies for prevention and management.

The events are suitable for all those involved in the equine industry wanting it increase their knowledge on key aspects of equine health. Topics covered include:

r Maintaining a healthy airway - 27 September

r Digestive health and colic - 4 October

r Metabolic issues - 18 October

r Parasites and their control - 5 November

r Hoof care and shoeing - 15 November

r Wound and injury management - 29 November

The evenings qualify as CPD events for BHS instructors, HSI coaches and Veterinary Council of Ireland registered vets and vet nurses.

All talks will take place at the Ballinderry Inn, Moira Road, with doors opening at 7.00pm for a 7.30pm start.

Participants must register online before each event as spaces are limited. Online registration will close 48 hours before each evening.

To register for any of the courses go to http://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/ or for further information contact Antonia Donnelly, antonia.donnelly@daera-ni.gov.uk, 028 9442 6796.