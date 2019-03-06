Preparing horses for ridden show and working hunter classes

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) along with The Irish Draught Horse Society Ltd of Northern Ireland are holding a training evening on ridden showing classes for the upcoming showing season.

The evening will cover all aspects of ridden showing classes and will educate people on how to prepare their horses for the show ring in the weeks prior to the show, what is expected on the day, what to wear, how to present your horse for the In-Hand section of the class and how to impress the judge in all required phases.

The evening will include a number of demonstration horses and riders participating over a course of working hunter fences and undertaking all phases as required in a real competition, with the audience having opportunities to assess horses and riders and ask questions throughout the session.

The evening will take place at Portmore Equestrian Centre, Aghalee, Lurgan, on Wednesday, March 20, and training will be provided by Philip Scott.

The demonstration is open to everyone and will cost £10 per person. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.15pm start.

All sectors of the industry welcome. Please register online before March 15 by following this link: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/

Equine Dissection Day

On March 28, CAFRE are running an Equine Dissection Day at the Irish Equine Centre, Kildare, Ireland.

The Irish Equine Centre is a centre of excellence in the fields of animal pathology, microbiology and virology and renowned worldwide for this exceptional work. The Irish Equine Centre serves all sectors of the equine industry, providing laboratory and diagnostic services.

The day will commence with a tour of the Irish Equine Centre’s excellent veterinary and research facilities followed by a rare and invaluable opportunity to see horses on the dissection table. The day will enable participants to see and examine key internal structures and understand how they relate to equine health, disease and performance.

Transport to and from the Irish Equine Centre is provided, leaving Greenmount Campus, Antrim, at 7.15am followed by a second collection point at 8am at Sprucefield Park and Ride. The same drop off points will be used for the return journey (6:30pm at Sprucefield Park and Ride, 7.15pm at Greenmount Campus).

The day costs £20 per person and places are limited. To secure your place, register online by March 21 using the following link: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/