RDANI congratulates supporters on their honours recognition

Two of the most well-known supporters at Riding for the Disabled NI received CBEs in the New Year’s Honours List.

Everyone involved with the charity would like to congratulate Dr. Willie John McBride and Nick Coburn on their achievements.

Nick Coburn CBE with past Regional Chairperson, Julie Jordan MBE marking the start Ulster Carpet's sponsorship of the region's magazine

Former Ireland Rugby captain, Willie John McBride, went on all five Lions tours that took place within his career, won 63 Ireland caps and is regularly and rightly described as one of the great players and leaders of his era.

Dr. McBride, who has been a vice president of RDANI for many years, offers his support to the groups, riders and volunteers across the province and regularly attends regional and local events.

Group managing director and deputy chairman of Ulster Carpet Mills in Portadown, Nick Coburn was awarded a CBE for services to the economy in Northern Ireland.

Mr. Coburn and Ulster Carpet Mills sponsor the bi-annual regional magazine. Their support means the group can produce a high-end, professional magazine full of news and photos for the riders, drivers, volunteers and supporters. It is an incredibly useful publicity tool for the charity and one that they, and Ulster Carpet Mills, are justifiably very proud of.

Regional Chairperson, Lady Julie Frazer, said: “Their contributions are quite different but equally valuable. Mr. Coburn and Ulster Carpet Mills sponsor a magazine which is the face of RDA in Northern Ireland in terms of raising awareness - there are still many people out there who do not know what we do or the benefits. Dr. McBride’s contribution is different but he too does a lot to raise the profile of RDA by attending events and making presentations. The volunteers love him and publicity is always easier when there is such a sporting hero involved! We have every reason to be grateful to them both for their support.

“All at RDANI would like to echo those words and to say very well done to Dr. McBride CBE and Mr. Coburn CBE.”