Red Mills Superleague sponsorship confirmed

Eventing Ireland has confirmed that Connolly’s Red Mills will continue their sponsorship of the SuperLeague for 2018.

The Connolly’s Red Mills SuperLeague encourages top horse/rider combinations to compete at the highest level.

Last year’s nail biting final saw both Joseph Murphy and Sam Watson tied for first place.

2017 had 65 combinations taking part over the SuperLeague which averaged 14 combinations in each class.

The Connolly’s Red Mills SuperLeague will kick off at Tyrella 3 on 14 April and the series will comprise of O/CNC2* and A/CNC2* classes, where points are doubled. The combination with the most points at the end of the series wins.

In addition, Connolly’s Red Mills will sponsor the CNC3* class at the Eventing Ireland National Championships being held at Kilguilkey House on 8-9 September.

Jane Davis, Equine Brand Manager for Connolly’s Red Mills, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our sponsorship of the Connolly’s Red Mills SuperLeague and in turn supporting Irish eventing. It’s been a challenging start to the season for everyone and like all the competitors we’re delighted to see that the Red Mills SuperLeague will get going at Tyrella this weekend.

“Connolly’s Red Mills produces the highest quality equine nutrition products specifically designed for the high-performance horse. This is something many of the top riders, including our Ambassador Sam Watson, believe and trust in, when producing their horses for the three uniquely demanding phases of eventing. We wish all competitors the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Connolly’s Red Mills ambassador and last year’s joint SuperLeague winner Sam Watson said: “The Red Mills SuperLeague takes into account the best national events that we have. They fit in nicely with the calendar; this year Tyrella is going to be a vital prep run for our first International in Ireland which is going to be Ballindenisk.

“I have two entered for the Red Mills SuperLeague this weekend, Tullabeg Flamenco and Imperial Sky. You seeRed MillsSuperLeague in the title and it’s very hard to resist having an entry, they will both run there and we will see what happens.

“I think for everyone it has been a tough spring. We are now in the second week of April and fingers crossed I can get my second run, where normally at this point I would be gearing up for my second International. We are behind but we keep adapting to it.

“A lot of really successful horses have come out of the RED MILLS SuperLeague. Tullabeg Flamenco won it as a 7yo and Horseware Ardagh Highlight had a great season in it last year and we’ve got big things in our sights for him this year so hopefully the pattern continues.”

Alison Packman, Eventing Ireland, concluded: “We are very grateful that our longest running sponsor, Connolly’s Red Mills, has continued to support the prestigious SuperLeague. This support goes over and beyond sponsorship as Red Mills ensure our equine athletes are getting the best nutrition possible to keep them at the top of their game.

“We also have to thank the hard work and support of our venues and event organisers who make the SuperLeague the success it is.”