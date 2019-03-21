Reynolds books place in World Cup final

Ireland’s Judy Reynolds and the Joe and Kathleen Reynolds-owned gelding Vancouver K have secured a place in next month’s FEI Dressage World Cup Final, following another hugely impressive performance in the last qualifying round at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in The Netherlands.

Reynolds started the day in 12th place on the World Cup league table and needed to at least maintain that position to gain one of the coveted places on offer for the annual showpiece.

Drawn sixth to go of the 14 starters in the Freestyle to Music Grand Prix, Reynolds and her 17-year-old son of Jazz took the lead with an impressive score of 79.435%.

They would go on to finish in ninth place at the end of the competition, a result which saw Reynolds move up to 11th on the league table and safely through to the World Cup Final.