Riders go clear at Ecclesville

Week three of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League was again very popular, with young members from Kay’s Equestrian Pony Club and RD Equestrian Pony Club taking the opportunity to jump round Raymond Caldwell’s colourful courses.

This Showjumping League will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 24 February:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Elsie Tunney and Sharon’s Choice; Eunan Kelly and Bubbles Bob; Lucy McKeown and Piccolo; Lexie McKeown and Mowguli; Niamh Kerrigan and Prince; Caitlin Kerrigan and Prince; Tori Lilly and Spot; Cara Garrity and Maisie.

60cm Class (Double Clears): Elsie Tunney and Sharon’s Choice; Eunan Kelly and Bubbles Bob; Rhianne Ferguson and Mowguli; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie.

70cms (Double Clears): Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Lily Tunney and Horizon Star; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Amy McLaughlin and Ziggy; Caitlin Kelly and Millie; Lucie Ann Abbott and Louie; Lily Tunney and In it to win it; Celia Breydin and Jake.

80cms (Double Clears): Zara Jane Kelly and Josie; Lily Tunney and In it to win it; Caitlin Kelly and Millie; Amy McLaughlin and Ziggy; Jordana Mitchell and Hill Rose; Lucie Ann Abbott and Louie; Tiana Grace Abbott and Samsun; Carly McBratney and Evie; Amy Noble and Storm; Ava Stubbs and Bella; Carly Breydin and Silver; Rhianna Thompson and Stunner.

90cms (Double Clears): Caoimhe Hegarty and Venus; Ava Stubbs and Bella.

1m (Double Clears): Clara Daly and Lucky; Roisin Blaney and Venus; Clara Maguire and Simon Said; Roisin Blaney and Ria.

1.10 (Double Clears): Roisin Blaney and Ria; Carly Breydin and Silver; Clara Daly and Lucky.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks running up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 9 March. If you require any further information on the League or the Super League, please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591