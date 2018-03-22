Route Hunt hosts annual charity ball

The annual Route Hunt Charity Ball took place at The Lodge Hotel Coleraine on Saturday, February 17.

The evening started at 7pm with a drinks reception before huntsman Jonny Butler blew the hunt horn at 7.30pm to call everyone to dinner.

A piper led the hunt masters and huntsman to the ball room where toasts were made before grace was said by Brendan Gormley.

The first course was chicken Caesar salad, followed by roasted red pepper soup served with croutons and a selection of breads. The main course was a wonderful carvery with roast beef, honey roast ham, steak and pepper sauce, crispy honey chilli chicken, various vegetables and potatoes with gravy, salad and numerous accompaniments. For dessert it was eaton mess cheesecake on an oreo base and this was followed by tea and coffee.

Hunt members and friends provided various prizes for the raffle and hunt master Gerard McCloskey conducted the auction of a hamper supplied by Hunters Bakery Limavady, a hotel break, a signed Ulster rugby jersey supplied by Cathal Carr of Millburn Veterinary Practice, a Rooney picture supplied by Autozone, a Galgorm resort voucher and a horse picture painted by Lesley McDowell.

Thanks to all those who bought raffle tickets and to those who bought auction items the hunt will be able to donate to RDA Coleraine and other local charity.

After the raffle and auction it was time for dancing and Noel McKeary and his band kept the music going and everyone dancing until 12.30pm when the disco took over. Thanks goes to Norma Wilkinson at The Lodge Hotel for organising the evening and to the staff at the Lodge hotel for a great nite. Thanks also goes to everyone who attended the evening and to all those who supplied raffle and auction prizes, without your support the event would not be a success.

Saturday, March 24, is the date for the Route Hunt Point To Point Horse races at Portrush. First race is 1.30pm. This is a great day out for the whole family and a great opportunity to perhaps see a future Cheltenham or Grand National winner.

Everyone is encouraged to bring family and friends along.