Route Hunt point to point at Portrush

On Saturday, October 20, the Route Hunt held their autumn point to point horse races at Loguestown Road, Portrush, with the first of six races starting at 1.30pm.

The weather on the day was cool but dry and of the 53 horses entered 32 declared as runners on the day. Ten in race 1, five in races 2 and 3 and four in races 4, 5 and 6.

There was a reasonable number of spectators on the day and the vendors on site were kept busy throughout the day.

Mr Rex Humphries judged the best turned out in each race and presented the prize money which was sponsored by Flexalan Products.

The best turned out were as follows:

Race 1 Braeside owned by WW Dennison. Groom Janssen Hill.

Race 2 Getaman owned by WW Dennison. Groom Janssen Hill.

Race 3 Inintyfive owned by Aidan B Darragh. Groom Laura McAleese.

Race 4 Twilight Shadow owned by The Stone Circle Syndicate. Groom Phillipa Bahr.

Race 5 Oscar Light owned by Shauna Kelly. Groom Jimmy Kelly.

Race 6 Secret Approach owned by Christine McKnight. Groom Christine McKnight.

The race results were as follows:

Race 1 Maiden Race for 4 year olds Sponsored by Dennison Commercials Ltd: 1st Lone Rocket Ridden by R James and owned by Monbeg Syndicate, 2nd Braeside Ridden by Derek O’Connor and owned by WW Dennison, 3rd Highate Hill Ridden by JJ Codd and owned by Alan Harte

Race 2 Maiden Race for 5 year olds Sponsored by Gormleys Pharmacy & Tattersalls Ireland Cheltenham: 1st Getaman Ridden by Derek O’Connor and owned by WW Dennison, 2nd Oscar Academy Ridden by Barry O’Neill and owned by Marie Brennan, 3rd Generous Charlie Ridden by Noel McParlan and owned by Gary Dillon

Race 3 Maiden race for 5 year olds and upwards mares Sponsored by Philip Tweedie & Co: 1st Drumnagreagh Ridden by BG Crawford and owned by Alastair McKay, 2nd Jasper Bear Ridden by Barry O’Neill and owned by Claire Corrigan, 3rd Maisy Bell Ridden by AJ Fox and owned by Alastair McKay

Race 4 Open Lightweight Race Sponsored by The Inn on the Coast Portrush: 1st Mr Boss Man Ridden by LJ McGuinness and owned by Camillus Slevin, 2nd Twilight Shadow Ridden by DG Lavery and owned by The Stone Circle Syndicate

Race 5 Winners of Three Sponsored by Royal Court Hotel Portrush: 1st Kadmer Ridden by Barry O’Neill and owned by Ray Nicholas, 2nd Star Wizard Ridden by AJ Fox and owned by Hugh Mulvihill, 3rd Oscar Light Ridden by Noel McParlan and owned by Shauna Kelly

Race 6 Maiden race for 6 year old and upwards geldings Sponsored by Eurospar Coleraine: 1st Minimum Mix Ridden by JJ Walsh and owned by John Edward Walsh, 2nd Anticur Ridden by L O’Carroll and owned by Patrick Kearns, Edward Kearns and Shane O’Grady, 3rd Secret Approach Ridden by Barry O’Neill and owned by Christine McKnight

A spokesperson commented: “The Route Hunt wish to thank all those spectators who attended on the day and supported the event as well as the owners who entered the races and the race sponsors, fence sponsor and racecard sponsors.

Without the support from sponsors and the grant from Horse Racing Ireland it would not be possible to run the event.

“The hunt also appreciate the help received from friends and family of the hunt who volunteer their help to ensure the success of the event and Mr Ian McMaw for the use of his land to run the event.

“The Spring Point to point is due to run on March 30, 2019 so save the date and come along for a great day out for the whole family.”

For anyone interested in helping with this event or indeed wishing to sponsor a race, a fence or take an ad in the race card please contact The Point to Point secretary on 07759563183.