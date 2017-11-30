Saintfield charity Santa Ride

Saintfield Christmas charity Santa Ride organiser Joan Cunningham was thrilled to receive a fabulous original painting from equestrian

artist Leo Casement to be auctioned at the Charity Santa Ride this Saturday , 2nd December in the Marquee follwing the ride.

Money raised from the sale will go towards the various charities.

Leo Casement is Ireland’s leading equestrian artist. His work is exhibited in prominent galleries throughout Ireland and abroad.

Joan would like to remind all riders to come to the marquee to register your entries and leave yourself plenty of time to enjoy the mulled wine and mince pie reception commencing 11.00am.

The ride will leave Saintfield Mart at 12noon and will be on Saintfield Main Street at 1.00pm.