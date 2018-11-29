Saintfield charity Santa ride this Saturday

Saintfield Christmas Charity Santa Ride takes place this Saturday (December 1st).

The day starts with everyone arriving at Saintfield Livestock Mart at 11.00am for a mulled wine and mince pie reception.

At 12.00 noon Angelo Kane’s magnificent horse drawn carriage will then lead the cavalcade from Saintfield Livestock Mart to the town arriving on the Main Street in Saintfield at 1.00pm where the crowds, and organisers would expect them to be as large as ever, will be well entertained by country singers.

A spokesperson said: “We’ll have the fabulous Gerard Dornan (Country Harmony), the amazing Box Car Brian and of course the one and only Terence McKeag so the craic is sure to be mighty.”

The route this year is as follows: Leave the Livestock Mart, turn left and then 200yds turn right and then right again into the Monlough Road, end of Monlough Road turn left on Main Belfast Road, continue on past Ballygowan Road and then left into Windmill Road, end of Windmill Road turn right into Station Road which leads onto Saintfield Main Street, then continuing up the Main Street heading towards Ballynahinch and turning round the fair green and heads back down the main and returns back the same route.

A Christmas party with lunch and live music in the marquee will bring the day to an end.

Everyone is welcome. Further details: joancunningham1@gmail.com, www.saintfieldhorseshow/christmascharityride, 07775860744.