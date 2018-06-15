Saintfield Horse Show at Tyrella House

The tenth annual Saintfield Horse Show will take place this year on Saturday, 18th August at Tyrella House by kind permission of the Corbet

family.

The show had been scheduled to take place in late May but due to circumstances beyond control had to be postponed to August.

The 2018 schedule and full details will be available soon.

Meantime due to very popular demand following last year’s success Saintfield Horse Show are once again organising daily coach trips to Dublin Horse Show from Wednesday 8th to Sunday 12th August.

Show director Joan Cunningham explained that this is an excellent opportunity for anyone wishing to go to Dublin Horse Show for the day.

The coach will leave Saintfield at 7.00am each morning hoping to arrive at Dublin showgrounds at 9.00am.

This will allow a full day’s enjoyment.

The coach will then depart the show at 6.00pm and return to Saintfield.

The cost of the return journey will be £15.

Provisional bookings are now being taken.

Email joancunningham1@gmail.com or phone 07775860744 stating how many seats are required and which days you wish to travel.

A non-refundable payment of £15 per person must be made by July 23rd.

Follow Saintfield Horse Show on website www.saintfieldhorseshow.com or Sainfield Horse Show Facebook.