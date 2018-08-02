Saintfield Horse Show launched

Saintfield Horse Show was launched on a beautiful mid-summer evening set in the glorious surroundings of Rowallane Garden, Saintfield, who kindly hosted the event.

This will be the 10th anniversary of the show which began in 2009 and has since raised many thousands of pounds for charity and other good causes. Cancer focus will benefit from this year’s show.

Many celebrities and well known personalities from across the equestrian world attended the reception. Show director Joan Cunningham welcomed the guests and thanked them for their continued support and sponsorship.

This year’s show will be held at Tyrella House by kind permission of the Corbet family on Saturday, 18th August.

This 10th anniversary show is going to be very exciting with all the usual classes, working hunter, two show jumping arenas in operation, showing classes for horses and ponies, miniature horses, pet dog classes, village of stalls and trade stands, all sorts of delicious hot foods or why not treat yourself to a fabulous lunch in the marquee with a glass of wine and enjoy the live music from country legend Farmer Dan (Barry Doyle) and company or enter the most glamorous lady competition final will be in the champagne and wine bar in the marquee at 1.30pm. Other talent competitions will take place throughout the day.

A special novelty show jumping event has been organised this year. It is open to all horse riders. This is a fancy dress with a difference.

Riders will jump round a small course of fences. Prizes will be awarded to the best fancy dress, the best craic, the most entertaining, with other prizes left up to the judges choice. Every competitor taking part will receive a rosette. At the end of this event all riders will come into the arena to receive rosettes and prizes. This year Arena 1 Horse Jumping will be relocated beside Ring 1 with Horse Showing Classes both facing the marquee.

Entrance to the show will be adults £2.50 with children free.

Further information contact joan cunningham1@gmail.com 07775860744. Schedule is available from website www.saintfieldhorseshow.com