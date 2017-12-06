Santas to the fore in Saintfield

Saintfield was the place to be on Saturday when Santas on horseback swarmed the town’s Main Street, turning the historic Co Down town into a sea of red.

The festive spirit was in evidence with Christmas music ringing out throughout the town from Gerard Dornan (Country Harmony) and the magical voice of Box Car Brian. Comedian Terence McKeag was keeping the whole place in craic. The crowds lining the street and the Santas alike all joined in singing “I’m dreaming of a White Christmas”.

Of course not forgetting the most important man “Santa” who arrived leading the Santas up the Main Street in Angelo Kane’s magnificent carriage drawn by two stunning Friesian horses. They were followed closely by John McDermott in his beautiful carriage drawn by two very handsome Clydesdales horses carrying the VIP guests.

Eventually the ride moved off again, completed a full circuit around the fair green before returning back down the Main Street and back to the marquee in Saintfield Livestock Mart for lunch, more music and lots more craic.

Event organiser Joan Cunningham commented: “The atmosphere was electric.”

Joan said she was thrilled with the success of the whole day and wishes to thank the Murphy family for their kindness in providing the use of Saintfield Livestock Mart.

She also passed on her thanks to North Down Marquees and the other sponsors, the PSNI, the media and every person who helped in any way to make the whole day such a success.

Joan added: “I would like to wish everyone who has helped with and supported this year’s event a very happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.”