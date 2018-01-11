Schools team show jumping qualifiers for Balmoral Show

With this year’s Balmoral Show four months away, dates for the Schools Team Show Jumping qualifiers have been released and they kick off at the end of this month.

The first qualifier will be held on Saturday, January 27, at Portmore Equestrian Centre. The Championship Final will take place at Balmoral Show on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in the Main Arena.

The Schools Team Show Jumping Open Championship is once again sponsored by Bluegrass Horse Feeds.

Vickie White, Business Development Executive at RUAS, commented: “We are looking forward to welcoming the qualifying teams to this year’s Balmoral Show, each year the standard within the Schools Team Championship is excellent. We wish all competitors the best of luck. We would also like to express our thanks to Bluegrass Horse Feeds for their continued support.”

Five school teams from the Ulster Region (which includes Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal) and the top five teams in the Equestrian Interschools Ireland TRI League will compete for the Bluegrass Horse Feeds Perpetual Trophy.

The Schools Team Show Jumping Qualifiers are on the following dates:

Saturday 27th January at Portmore Equestrian Centre;

Saturday 3rd March at Lusk Equestrian Centre;

Saturday 17th March at Meadows Equestrian Centre;

Monday 26th March at Ecclesville Equestrian Centre.

Dates have been confirmed for other qualifiers for the 2018 Balmoral Show: The dates are as follows:

Young Event Horse Qualifiers:

Tuesday 3rd April - Gransha Equestrian Centre;

Tuesday 10th April - Lusk Horses Ireland;

Tuesday 17th April - Meadows Equestrian Centre;

Tuesday 24th April - Tullymurry Equestrian Centre.

Under 10’s Championship:

Sunday 4th March - Connell Hill Stud;

Saturday 31st March - Portmore Equestrian;

Saturday 14th April - Mullingar Equestrian Centre;

Saturday 7th April - Meadows Equestrian Centre.

National Show Jumping:

Saturday 10th March - Kernan Equestrian Centre;

Saturday 24th March - Portmore Equestrian;

Saturday 31st March - Meadows Equestrian Centre;

Saturday 7th April - Causeway Coast Community Showjumpers, The Bowl, Portrush.