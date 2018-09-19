Showjumping action continues at the Meadows

A good day’s jumping was had by all who attended the Meadows Equestrian Centre as their Autumn Winter SJI series continues.

Recording wins in both the 1.20m and 1.30m classes, Charlotte Harding has a busy day at the Meadows with both Nonavic Temara and Adonis W.

The Meadows Autumn/Winter Showjumping Series continues on September 29, following their two-day Autumn Grand Prix show, when the Meadows will host the opening two legs of the National Top Spec Autumn Grand Prix. This will be followed up by the eagerly awaited return of the popular Interschools Championship which launches on Saturday, September 22.

RESULTS

90cm - Divided between Julie Serplus’s Edentrillick Spartacus (Julie Serplus), Dee Barrett-Davies’s Lady Thunder Van Het Rozenhof (Dee Barrett-Davies), John Carlin’s Mongorry Cruise Molly (Melissa Tinney), Ian Chapman’s OS Pouilly Fusse (Rachel Chapman), Louise Early’s Pilgrim’s Girl (Louise Early).

1m - Divided between Beatrice King’s Down Stream (Lucy Hamilton), Beth Cunningham’s Dream Debut (Beth Cunningham), Andrew Murdock’s Edentrillick Phoenix (William Greene), Adrian Mulholland’s El Diego (Patrick Mulholland), Brona Bursby’s Ferro Lane (Brona Bursby), Nicola McLoughlin’s Killarn PG (Nicola McLoughlin), Yvonne Whiteside’s LGS Charlie (Yvonne Whiteside), Sharon McConnell’s Longfield Trinity (Charlotte Greer), Louise Early’s Pilgrim’s Girl (Louise Early), Jenny McLeigh’s Seaforde Vale (Jenny McLeigh), Ivor Fox’s Strandhill Boy (Stephen Gibson), Dessie Irwin’s Trebra Premier Douglas (Darren Irwin), Michael Burke’s Urban Cowboy (Melissa McGirr).

1.10m - 1, Joe Harris’s Coppindell Concorde (Joe Harris); 2, Easkèy Houston’s Mr Blaney (Easkèy Houston); 3, Victoria Loane’s waltham abbey (Kathryn O’Hagan); 4, Robert McKee’s Diamond Beach Babe (Melissa McKee); 5, Ian Chapman’s Fairview Gem (Rachel Chapman); 6, Brian Smyth’s Lucy Ludo (Brian Smyth).

1.20m - 1, Rachelle Harding’s Nonavic Temara (Charlotte Harding); 2, Lynne Russell’s Akasha (Lynne Russell); 3, Anthony Doherty’s Crystal Ben Magna (Jaymie Crawford); 4, Tracey Gallagher’s Autumn Air (Tracey Gallagher); 5, Brian Smyth’s D. Douglas SB (Brian Smyth); 6, Noletta Smyth’s Fyfin Echo One (Jaymie Crawford).

1.30m - 1, Rachelle Harding’s Adonis W. (Charlotte Harding).