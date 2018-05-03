Showjumping Ireland provide bursary to reward success at CAFRE Enniskillen

Amy Gordon from Annalong, Co Down, is a first year Further Education student at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus.

Amy is studying on the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management programme and has become the first proud recipient of the Showjumping Ireland (SJI) bursary, which was presented during the annual equine careers event at Enniskillen Campus.

Amy was awarded the bursary for achieving the highest grades in the Prepare Horses for Presentation module. This module enables students to learn about the theory and practical elements associated with horse grooming and turning horses out for inspection. Amy said she was delighted and surprised to have achieved top marks. She has learnt a range of new skills and feels much more confident with these practical elements, having completed this module.

Amy will be going out on a 10 week work placement in May and is looking forward to putting her new skills into practice. Amy hopes to work with Eric Pele at Lisbane Farm and feels ready for the challenges this placement will provide. She hopes the bursary will help towards travel and living costs whilst on placement.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus is pleased to have established this partnership with Showjumping Ireland and is delighted to be able to offer such a valued award to students undertaking Further Education courses at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus.

If you are interested in a career in the equine industry, then check out the courses that are offered on the website at www.cafre.ac.uk.