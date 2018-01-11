Silverware galore for competitors in Ecclesville’s league final

The fifth and final of Ecclesville’s Showjumping Leagues for 2017 was held on 22 December.

It was a great night of jumping, as not only were the league prizes up for grabs, but the perpetual trophies were also being awarded.

The spectators were treated to great jump-offs, as the competitors had to be both careful and speedy to negotiate Raymond Caldwell’s challenging courses. Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear had also kindly sponsored the Turnout Prizes for the final, so this was an added bonus for the riders and grooms.

Caitlin Kelly riding her lovely pony, Blondie, was on fine form winning the 60cm and ensuring her lead in the Super League.

Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie just pipped her sister, Tiana-Grace with Henry, to take first place in the 70cm class. This was an extremely close class with just a second separating the top three.

Another very talented rider, Freya Sayle, ran away with the 80cm and 90cm classes on her very fast pony, Balford. Freya continued her winning streak by claiming the red ribbon in the 1m Class riding Monty. The 1.10 winner, to round off a very exciting evening of jumping, was Roisin Blaney riding Venus.

With some the new combinations picking up valuable Super League points it left the final tally on the league table very interesting. The first of the riders to step on to the podium was Caitlin Kelly, winner of the RD Equestrian 60cm class.

The Sea Rose 70cm perpetual trophy was awarded to a delighted Tiana-Grace Abbott. Freya Sayle then took centre stage as she picked up the 80cm Boyd Cup and the AJS Promotions 90cm Cup. The Farm Feeds 1m Cup was awarded by Raymond Caldwell to Barbara Coultar.

Roisin Blaney’s win in the 1.10 class ensured her the Ecclesville Cup for the second year in a row.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the many competitors who supported this league and the 2017 Super League. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore; Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the judges’ box and to Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear for sponsoring the turnout prizes.

Results from

22 December:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Shauna Murray and Peter; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Prince; Lucy McKeown and Piccolo; Lexie McKeown and Mowgli; Niamh Lunney and Mowgli; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lily; Brid Sweeney and Barney Bear; Dara Flynn and Peter.

60cm Class (Double Clears): Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Sarah Boyle and Hey There Delilah; Niamh Harper and Ben.

70cms (Double Clears): Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Lucy-Anne Abbott and Louie; Rhyann McPhillips and Ben; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Zara-Jane Kelly and Chester; Mollie Quinn and Rosie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell; Niall Bruce and Chubba; Edward Liggett and Peter Pan.

80cms (Double Clears): Chloe Mitchell and Henry; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Amy Noble and Storm; Maeve McNally and Mrs Chatterbox; Freya Sayle and Balford.

90cms (Double Clears): Clara Daly and Minstrel; Lisa McFarland and Magic; Clara Daly and Lucky; Clara Daly and Mr Grey; Freya Sayle and Balford.

1m (Double Clears): Roisin Blaney and Ria; Freya Sayle and Monty; Roisin Blaney and Venus; Darren Irwin and Sho.

1.10m (Double Clears): Roisin Blaney and Venus; Darren Irwin and Sho.

LEAGUE

RESULTS:

40cm: 1st= Shauna Murray and Peter; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Prince; Brid Sweeney and Barney Bear; Dara Flynn and Peter; Lucy McKeown and Piccolo (Turnout prize); Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lily (Turnout Prize).

60cm: 1st Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; 2nd Niamh Harper and Ben; 3rd Lucy Ann Abbott and Louie; 4th Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lily; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah (Turnout prize).

70cm: 1st Lucy-Ann Abbott and Louie; 2nd Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry 3rd Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; 4th Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; 5th Edward Liggett and Peter Pan; 6th Rhyann McPhillips and Ben; Jessica Honeyman and Star (Turnout prize).

80cm: 1st Freya Sayle and Balford; 2nd Chloe Mitchell and Henry; 3rd Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; 4th Amy Noble and Storm; 5th Jessica Honeyman and Star; 6th Tiana-Grace and Henry; Emma Mooney and Mr Barney (Turnout Prize).

90cm: 1st Freya Sayle and Balford; 2nd Lisa McFarland and Magic; 3rd Emma Mooney and Mr Barney; 4th Amy Noble and Storm; 5th Barbara Coultar and Sorcha (Turnout Prize).

1m: 1st Freya Sayle and Monty; 2nd Roisin Blaney and Venus; 3rd Roisin Blaney and Ria; 4th Barbara Coultar and Sorcha.

1.10: 1st Roisin Blaney and Venus; 2nd Freya Sayle and Monty.

SUPER LEAGUE

2017 RESULTS

60cm – RD Equestrian Cup: 1st Caitlin Kelly and Blondie (38 points); 2nd Jessica Honeyman and Star (18 points); 3rd Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie (14 points).

70cm – Sea Rose Cup: 1st Tiana-Grace and Henry (36 points); 2nd Caitlin Kelly and Blondie (28 points); 3rd Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie (18 points).

80cm – Boyd Cup: 1st Freya Sayle and Balford (30 points); 2nd Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry (19 points); 3rd Lisa McFarland and Magic (10 points).

90cm – AJS Promotions Cup: 1st Freya Sayle and Balford (30 points); 2nd Lisa McFarland and Magic (18 points); 3rd Emma Mooney and Mr Barney (16 points).

1m – Farmfeeds Cup: 1st Barbara Coultar and Sorcha (28 points); 2nd Freya Sayle and Monty (20 points).

1.10 – Ecclesville Cup: 1st Roisin Donnelly and Venus (10 points); 2nd Freya Sayle and Monty (8 points).