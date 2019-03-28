Six races lined up for Route Hunt autumn point to point meeting

Saturday, March 30, is the date for The Route Hunt autumn point to point races at Loguestown Road Portrush.

There are six races in total, with the first race getting underway at 1.30pm.

Admission is £5 for adults with children under 16 free.

Race cards, in colour, are £4. Parking on site is free.

There will be on site catering vans and a tea tent and bar.

Approximately 15 bookies will be lined up ready to take bets on the day.

This is a great day out for the whole family and is a chance to see horses which might go on to race at Cheltenham.

For anyone interested in helping on the day or with the clear up afterwards contact The Point to Point secretary Hazel Kelly on 0775 956 3183.