Snow fails to deter the competitors at Knockagh

The weather was not kind for the penultimate week of the winter Dressage league at Knockagh View with snow showers throughout the day. Most competitors were able to safely travel but some were not so lucky.

There were some lovely combinations judged under Lucinda Webb Graham with lots of positive feed back. The final week of the winter Dressage league is on Sunday, March 11, and is open to everyone even if you haven’t taken part in the league.

Full details of tests and classes are available on the website www.knockaghviewec.com

To enter text Ruth on 07732809188.

Results

Class 1- Newcomers Intro B: 1st Jessica Paton, Crackenthorpe Tipico; 2nd Sarah Carlile, Shanacara; 3rd Megan McFarland, Dolly; 4th Katie Agnew, Nanny McPhee 5th Clare Hitch, Tinky Winky Doughnut; 6th Judith Hitch, Baleros Storm Trooper

Class 2- Intro B: 1st Kim Robinson, Nanny McPhee; 2nd Lisa Dundee, Bella; 3rd Sarah McConnell, Ollie

Class 3- Newcomers Prelim 2: 1st Emma Davies, Mountain Blue’s Dream; 2nd Jessica Paton, Crackenthorpe Tipico; 3rd Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky

Class 4- Prelim 2: 1st Debbie McNeill, OB; 2nd Joan Gibson, Megan; 3rd Nichola Wray, Lady Grey; 4th Natalie Kelly, Harvey; 5th Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky; 6th Katie Wray, Easy Done

Class 5- Prelim 14: 1st Debbie McNeill, OB; 2nd Ian McCluggage, Temple Samuel; 3rd Anita Doherty, Powder Day; 4th Natalie Kelly, Harvey; 5th Nichola Wray, Lady Grey; 6th Erin Johnston, Fitz

Class 6- Novice 27: 1st Susan Coulson, Temple Samiro; 2nd Julie Lee Radcliffe, A Dream Come True; 3rd Meaghan Crawford, Beechmount Reba

Class 7- Elementary 44: 1st Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter.