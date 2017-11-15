‘Spook-tastic’ time for competitors at Knockagh

Knockagh View had a huge turnout for the ‘spook-tacular’ Showjumping day. The winner of each class took home a beautiful trophy.

The next All Silver Showjumping day takes place on Sunday 19th November. Once again Jumping starts at 11am with 30cms to 1M.

For more information visit the website www.knockaghviewec.com or contact Ruth on 07732 809 188.

Results

30cms - Trophy Winner: Beth McCluskey, Thunder.

Medal Winners: Brooke Taggart, Toby; Becky Woodside, Moorland Summer Wind; Harry Woodside, Moorland Summer Wind; Lilly Rose Mackenzie, Rosie; Lilly Rose Mackenzie, Shadow; Ben Reid, Fudge; Jack Morrow, Darcy; Annie Morrow, Rab; Poppy Brannon, Pepsi; Jacob Lyle, Tamara; Aoife Steele, Rosie; Lucy Ingram, Mister Darcy; Molly Clarke, Sammy; Kaitlin Armstrong, Genie; Mathew Morton, Rocky; Isla Hanna, Stellar.

40cms - Trophy Winner: Lucy Ingram, Mister Darcy.

Medal Winners: Jacob Lyle, Tamara; Mathew Morton, Rocky; Erin McCoy, Ella; Beth McCluskey, Thunder; Brooke Taggart, Toby; Lilly Rose Mackenzie, Rosie; Jack Morrow, Darcy.

50cms - Trophy Winner: Jacob Lyle, Tamara.

Medal Winners: Amelia Bannon, Harribo; Lucy Ingram, Mister Darcy; Ava Bagchus, Merlin; Faith Black, Star Choice; Erin McCoy, Ella; Jack Morrow, Darcy

60cms no spreads - Trophy Winner: Caitlin Hunter, Skye

Medal Winners: Ava Bagchus, Merlin; Chantal Coogan, Shadow; Sasha Strange, Bert; Faith Black, Star Choice; Hannah Robinson, Poppy; Lauren Clarke, Rocky; Caitlin Hunter, Skye; Nicole Peoples, Forest Flash; Rocco Cairns, Bob; Jean Topping, Levi; Aimee Irwin, Bailey; Nadia Scanlon, Casey; Alice Wilson, Grace; Katie McNeilly, Herbie.

60cms Ponies - 1st & Trophy Aimee Irwin, Bailey; 2nd Toby Davidson, Prince; 3rd Ellie Nesbitt, Boom; 4th Hannah Robinson, Poppy.

60cms Horses - 1st & Trophy Noleen Tate, Ever Ready; 2nd Alice Wilson, Grace

70cms Ponies - 1st & Trophy Thomas Patton, Pepper; 2nd Sam Jackson, Ike; 3rd Ellie Nesbitt, Boom; 4th Niamh Moran, Miley; 5th Megan Ingram, Lady; 6th Grace Morton, Loggi

70cms Horses - 1st & Trophy Noleen Tate, Ever Ready; 2nd Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 3rd Emma Davies, Charlie

80cms Ponies - 1st & Trophy Thomas Patton, Pepper; 2nd Sam Jackson, Ike; 3rd Niamh Dunkin, Keeva; 4th Myah McClean, Justice

5th Kristie Wilson, Harry

80cms Horses - 1st & Trophy Nadia Scanlon, Shooting Star; 2nd Colin Bush, Tasha; 3rd Kerrie Patton, Sonny

90cms Ponies - 1st & Trophy Braidie Hogg, San; 2nd Cora McAnulty, Pippa; 3rd Myah McClean, Apache; 4th Anna Jackson, Knicker Boker Glory; 5th Niamh Dunkin, Keeva

90cms Horses - 1st & Trophy Kerrie Patton, Sonny; 2nd Nadia Scanlon, Shooting Star; 3rd Joel Peoples, Ranger; 4th Molly Craig, Clover

1M Ponies - 1st & Trophy Braidie Hogg, San; 2nd Anna Jackson, Knicker Boker Glory; 3rd Nikita Kidd, Ollie.