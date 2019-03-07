Spring is in the air and jumping on the Laurel View calendar

Wednesday evening show jumping is due to start up again at Laurel View on March 20.

It is only a short six week league this Spring, so don’t miss out on getting in on the action and to start clocking up points on the league scoreboard.

Reilly and Lucas Bradley winners of the 45cm class

Looking back, the first Sunday in January saw the Laurel View indoors spring into life after the holiday period

With very strong competition in most of the classes, as competitors aimed to keep the hooves away from the poles to score a double clear and a couple of pounds cashback. This made for a bright and positive start to the 2019 Laurel View Competition Calendar.

Again this year the 70cm class was a qualifier for the Pony Club Area 17, 12 and under competition, while the 80cm and 90cm provided a qualifying opportunity for the Dengie Debut and Winter League Area competitions respectively. All the best to those that earned their qualification at the Laurel View leg and here’s hoping things go well at the Area final.

Details of these or any of the other activities at Laurel View can be found at www.laurelview.co.uk or follow the action on facebook.com/laurelview.

Results

45cm: 1st, Reilly, Lucas Bradley; 2nd, Keady, Rosie Hawthorne; 3rd, Rab, Helen Gage; 4th, Keady, Erin Johnston; 5th, Marley, Eve McGreevy; 6th, Belle, Lucas Young.

55cm - No finishers

60cm: 1st, Alex, Aine Clancy; 2nd, Lottie, Erin McCoy; 3rd, Poppy, Hannah Robinson; 4th, Jack, Holly Hanvey.

70cm: 1st, Killeshin Bambino, Taylor McKnight; 2nd, Lislard Joni, Megan Carville; 3rd, A Class Act, Anna McLean; 4th, Reilly, Amber Bradley; 5th, Lottie, Erin McCoy; 6th, Flynn, Amber Bradley.

Dengie 12 & Under Novice Qualifiers: Killeshin Bambino, Taylor McKnight; Lislard Joni, Megan Carville; Lottie, Erin McCoy

80cm: 1st, O’Hara’s Dream, Katelyn Irvine; 2nd, A Class Act, Anna McLean; 3rd, Jodie, Mya Morrison; 4th, Killeshin Bambino, Taylor McKnight; 5th, Paco, Eve O’Neill; 6th, Lottie, Erin McCoy.

Dengie Debut Qualifiers: O’Hara’s Dream, Katelyn Irvine; A Class Act, Anna McLean; Colour Confusion, Abbie Wylie.

90cm: 1st, Belville Kate, Benjamin Gilmore; 2nd, Glenford Starlight, Bethany Gordon; 3rd, Dawn, Lana Turner; 4th, Pippa, Cora McNulty.

Dengie Winter League Qualifier: Belville Kate, Benjamin Gilmore

1m: 1st, Glenford Starlight, Bethany Gordon; 2nd, Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 3rd, Dawn, Lana Turner; 4th, Pippa, Cora McNulty.