Spring/Summer SJI Series commences

The Meadows Equestrian enjoyed bumper entries last weekend with huge entries going through in the SJI arena as they get their 2018 SJI Series underway. The unregistered arena also reported a very busy day with a vast array of classes being jumped in.

In the biggest class of the day, numerous riders took to the arena in the 1.10m to take on the course designed by visiting course designer Alan Lynch.

Gwen Scott riding Davino B, winners of the 1.10m

After some very time saving turns on display the eventual winner was Philip Gaw with his father Derek’s Ardnacashel Coovella followed closely behind by John Higgins and his own Costa Rico.

The SJI Spring/Summer Series returns on May 5 as the Meadows looks forward to their leg of the TRI Equestrian NI Spring Pony Tour on May 14. A three-day Grand Prix Show, with both the first legs of the Irish Sport Horse Showjumping Series and the TRM/Horseware New Heights Champions Series will take place from 20th- 22nd April and a Premier Pony Show running over 28th and 29th April weekend.

Results:

90cm - Divided between Beth Cunningham’s Dream Debut (Beth Cunningham), Connor Stewart’s ECS Horatio (Connor Stewart), Denise O’Sullivan’s Major Royale (Angela Percy).

Angela Percy riding Major Royale, clear in the 90cm

1m - Divided between James Mckean’s Cafre Olympic Dream (Lynne Russell), Alexandra Bailey’s Callie LVS Z (Alexandra Bailey), Rachelle Harding’s Carrickview Saratoga (Rachelle Harding), Beth Cunningham’s Dream Debut (Beth Cunningham), Amy Giles’s Dunmore Prince (Amy Giles), Laura Keery’s Ferro Diamond (Laura Keery), Brona Bursby’s Ferro Lane (Brona Bursby), Tracey Howell’s Ferros Kandy (Cerys Howell), Karen Pearson’s Hanley News (Karen Pearson), Lisa Corry’s Inishcruise (Lisa Corry), Gregory Clarke’s Janco-V (Ausra Valuckyte), Dee Barrett-Davies’s Lady Thunder Van Het Rozenhof (Hannah Agnew), Lucy Hanna’s Rock Storm (Lucy Hanna), Allison Mercer’s Sunhill Aldatess (Angela Percy), Camella McDowell’s Touching Gold (Camella McDowell), Michael Burke’s Urban Cowboy (Melissa McGirr), Inge D’Haese’s Velvet Flare (Niccola Hall).

1.10m - 1, Jade Walsh’s Davino B (Gwen Scott); 2, Brian Smyth’s D. Douglas SB (Brian Smyth); 3, Karen Millar’s Echo’s New Beginning (Jonny Mulligan); 4, Niamh Mallon McFall’s Rose Of Lennon (Niamh Mallon McFall); 5, Sarah McLean’s Diamond Obelix (Sarah McLean); 6, Brian Hutchinson’s Svs Talino (Cathryn Hutchinson).

1.20m - 1, Vina Buller’s Sillan Coevers (Emma Mcentee); 2, Jane Clarke’s Ukato cruise (Ruari Clarke); 3, Claire Schaefer’s Big Adventure (Claire Schaefer); 4, JP McGranaghan’s Hermes De Cavalier (JP McGranaghan); 5, Allison Mercer’s Sumas Duiske (Ellie Humphries); 6, Collette Doris’s Sligo Cavalier Lass (Angela Percy).

1.30m - 1, Derek Gaw’s Ardnacashel Coovella (Philip Gaw); 2, John Higgins’s Costa Rico (John Higgins); 3, Trevor Clingan’s Ardtana Flash Forward (Charlene Clingan); 4, Gillian Kerr’s Marblearch (Kerrie Kerr); 5, Deirdre McMordie’s Drumaclan Jack (Sara McMordie).