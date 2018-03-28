St Patrick’s Day action at Ardnacashel

Supreme Champion Kathryn Knox and Irish Draught Braeview Codega, showing ride judge Richard Wilson, showing conformation judge, Olaf Kerr and Reserve Supreme Champion Jordan McClements and Dream On Calypso
Supreme Champion Kathryn Knox and Irish Draught Braeview Codega, showing ride judge Richard Wilson, showing conformation judge, Olaf Kerr and Reserve Supreme Champion Jordan McClements and Dream On Calypso

Ardnacashel hosted a St Patrick’s Day festival on Saturday, March 17th.

Results

Working Hunter

70cm performance: 1st – Gillian Neill – Lilly; 2nd – Caroline Crossin – Atty; 3rd – Messina Harvey – Dougie; 4th – Natasha Flood – Patches Lark; 5th – Damien McCormick – Lismullen Cool Diamond; 6th – Sammy Weston –Billy

70cm amateur: 1st Robyn Catterall- Levi; 2nd – Victoria White – Temple Bui; 3rd – Stephanie Farren – Sophie Bubbles; 4th – Messina Harvey – Dougie; 5th – Chelsea Orr – Arthur

4 year old qualifier: 1st – Gillian Neill – Lilly; 2nd – Victoria Teuton - Shannaghmore White Smoke; 3rd - Sophie Cowan – Tempo Quick Step; 4th – Rachel Baird – Topney Legally Blonde; 5th - Damien McCormick – Lismullen Cool Diamond

80cm qualifier: 1st Holly McClenaghan – Marx; 2nd – Lesley Webb – Queen B; 3rd – Elaine Gardner – Alfie; 4th – Victoria White – Temple Bui; =5th Lesley Webb - Ruby and Janice Ireland – Technicolour Dream

80cm Cob: 1st – Lyndsey McCartney – Logan Leap

Smalls 85cm Q: 1st – Judith Bankhead – Polly; 2nd – Gwen Scott – General Amiro; 3rd – Kerry Finlay – Ronaldo; 4th – Jordan McClements – La Petite Alezan; 5th- Lesley Webb – Ruby; 6th- Caroline Chambers - Copper

90cm qualifier: 1st – Jordan McClements - La Petite Alezan; 2nd – Victoria Clarke - Huggy; 3rd – Alex Russell – Milky Way Van Het de Lindenhof; 4th – Marie Helene Finegan – Silver Foggy Dew; 5th – Maillah Magee – Dakota Cruise; 6th – Natasha Flood – Morning Mist

Irish Draught qualifier: 1st – Kathryn Knox – Braeview Codegs; 2nd – Chris Carter – Cloonan Hector; 3rd – Marie Helene Finegan – Silver Foggy Dew

1m qualifier: 1st – Beth Murray – Kit -n -Kaboodle; 2nd – Chloe Thompson – Beechburn Lass; 3rd – Emily Morris - Florida Bud; 4th – Victoria Hale - Rafa; 5th – Ian Jones - Ebony

1m10 qualifier: 1st – Lesley Webb – Kilpatrick Lord; 2nd – Beth Murray – Koko; 3rd – Chloe Thompson – Beechburn Lass; 4th – Denise Kelly – Young Taipin

WORKING HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion – Lesley Webb –Kilpatrick Lord

Reserve – Beth Murray - Koko

SHOW HORSES

4 year old: 1st – Lesley Webb - Chris; 2nd –Marie Helene Finegan –Silver Elixir

Amateur Show Horse: 1st – Kathryn Knox – Braeview Codega; 2nd – Victoria White – Temple Bui; 3rd – Caoimhe McKeown - PJ; 4th – Chloe Thompson - Mossbank; 5th – Lauren Hunter - Rocky

Middle/Heavyweight Hunter: 1st – Lesley Webb – The Marksman; 2nd – Holly McClenaghan - Marx; 3rd – Declan O’Neill – Ricardo Sunset; 4th Marie Helene Finegan – Silver Elixir

Small Hunter: 1st - Caoimhe McKeown - PJ

HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion - Lesley Webb – The Marksman

Reserve – Holly McClenaghan - Marx

Maxi Cob: 1st – Sophie Annesty – Off the Island

COB CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion – Sophie Annesty – Off the Island

Small Riding Horse: 1st Jordan McClements – Dream on Calypso

RIDING HORSE CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion -Jordan McClements – Dream on Calypso

SUPREME RIDDEN CHAMPION

Champion - Kathryn Knox – Braeview Codega

Reserve – Jordan McClements – Dream on Calypso.