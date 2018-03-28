St Patrick’s Day action at Ardnacashel

Ardnacashel hosted a St Patrick’s Day festival on Saturday, March 17th.
Results
Working Hunter
70cm performance: 1st – Gillian Neill – Lilly; 2nd – Caroline Crossin – Atty; 3rd – Messina Harvey – Dougie; 4th – Natasha Flood – Patches Lark; 5th – Damien McCormick – Lismullen Cool Diamond; 6th – Sammy Weston –Billy
70cm amateur: 1st Robyn Catterall- Levi; 2nd – Victoria White – Temple Bui; 3rd – Stephanie Farren – Sophie Bubbles; 4th – Messina Harvey – Dougie; 5th – Chelsea Orr – Arthur
4 year old qualifier: 1st – Gillian Neill – Lilly; 2nd – Victoria Teuton - Shannaghmore White Smoke; 3rd - Sophie Cowan – Tempo Quick Step; 4th – Rachel Baird – Topney Legally Blonde; 5th - Damien McCormick – Lismullen Cool Diamond
80cm qualifier: 1st Holly McClenaghan – Marx; 2nd – Lesley Webb – Queen B; 3rd – Elaine Gardner – Alfie; 4th – Victoria White – Temple Bui; =5th Lesley Webb - Ruby and Janice Ireland – Technicolour Dream
80cm Cob: 1st – Lyndsey McCartney – Logan Leap
Smalls 85cm Q: 1st – Judith Bankhead – Polly; 2nd – Gwen Scott – General Amiro; 3rd – Kerry Finlay – Ronaldo; 4th – Jordan McClements – La Petite Alezan; 5th- Lesley Webb – Ruby; 6th- Caroline Chambers - Copper
90cm qualifier: 1st – Jordan McClements - La Petite Alezan; 2nd – Victoria Clarke - Huggy; 3rd – Alex Russell – Milky Way Van Het de Lindenhof; 4th – Marie Helene Finegan – Silver Foggy Dew; 5th – Maillah Magee – Dakota Cruise; 6th – Natasha Flood – Morning Mist
Irish Draught qualifier: 1st – Kathryn Knox – Braeview Codegs; 2nd – Chris Carter – Cloonan Hector; 3rd – Marie Helene Finegan – Silver Foggy Dew
1m qualifier: 1st – Beth Murray – Kit -n -Kaboodle; 2nd – Chloe Thompson – Beechburn Lass; 3rd – Emily Morris - Florida Bud; 4th – Victoria Hale - Rafa; 5th – Ian Jones - Ebony
1m10 qualifier: 1st – Lesley Webb – Kilpatrick Lord; 2nd – Beth Murray – Koko; 3rd – Chloe Thompson – Beechburn Lass; 4th – Denise Kelly – Young Taipin
WORKING HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP
Champion – Lesley Webb –Kilpatrick Lord
Reserve – Beth Murray - Koko
SHOW HORSES
4 year old: 1st – Lesley Webb - Chris; 2nd –Marie Helene Finegan –Silver Elixir
Amateur Show Horse: 1st – Kathryn Knox – Braeview Codega; 2nd – Victoria White – Temple Bui; 3rd – Caoimhe McKeown - PJ; 4th – Chloe Thompson - Mossbank; 5th – Lauren Hunter - Rocky
Middle/Heavyweight Hunter: 1st – Lesley Webb – The Marksman; 2nd – Holly McClenaghan - Marx; 3rd – Declan O’Neill – Ricardo Sunset; 4th Marie Helene Finegan – Silver Elixir
Small Hunter: 1st - Caoimhe McKeown - PJ
HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP
Champion - Lesley Webb – The Marksman
Reserve – Holly McClenaghan - Marx
Maxi Cob: 1st – Sophie Annesty – Off the Island
COB CHAMPIONSHIP
Champion – Sophie Annesty – Off the Island
Small Riding Horse: 1st Jordan McClements – Dream on Calypso
RIDING HORSE CHAMPIONSHIP
Champion -Jordan McClements – Dream on Calypso
SUPREME RIDDEN CHAMPION
Champion - Kathryn Knox – Braeview Codega
Reserve – Jordan McClements – Dream on Calypso.