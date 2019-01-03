Start 2019 with CAFRE equine courses

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) provides a range of education, training and knowledge transfer programmes for the equine industry.

For anyone interested in developing their equine knowledge in health, welfare and management there are numerous courses and workshops throughout the year which may be of interest to you, with the first starting in January 2019.

Level 2 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care

The Level 2 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care is an accredited qualification. This theory-based course will be delivered at Greenmount Campus, Antrim, on Wednesday evenings from 7:15pm until 9:30pm. The course will run over an eight week period from the 16 January to mid-March 2019.

The course is aimed at participants wanting to gain a recognised qualification in horse care and management without having to attend college on a full time basis, for example private owners, small scale breeders, leisure riders and veterinary nurses.

Some experience of caring for and managing horses is required. For more information and to register, go to the CAFRE website at: http://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/

Registration closes 9:00am on Wednesday 9 January and the course fee is £60.

Online equine parasite course

This online course will cover common equine parasites and their life cycles, how to recognise signs of parasite infection, methods of breaking the parasite life-cycle, and best practice in testing for and controlling parasite burdens.

The course is accessible to all with an internet connection and will provide vital information on this key area of equine health, making it a ‘must do’ for all involved with managing horses.

The course will run throughout the month of February 2019 and can be completed at any time throughout the month from anywhere with an internet connection. Attendance at classes is not required.

For more information follow the link: http://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/

Registration closes 9:00am on Thursday 24 January and there is no fee for this course.