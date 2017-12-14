Start the New Year with CAFRE Equine courses

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) provides a range of education, training and technology transfer programmes for the equine industry.

For anyone interested in developing their equine knowledge there are two courses which may be worth consideration.

Part Time Evening Horse Care Course

The Level 2 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care and Management is an accredited Level 2 qualification. The course will be delivered at Greenmount Campus, Antrim, on Wednesday evenings from 7.15pm until 9.30pm.

The course will run for eight weeks from the 17 January to the 14 March 2018. The course is aimed at participants wanting to gain a recognised qualification in horse care and management without having to attend college on a full time basis, for example private owners, small scale breeders, leisure riders and veterinary nurses. Some experience of caring for horses is preferred.

For more information and to register for this course before the closing date of midnight 10 January, go to the CAFRE website: http://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/.

Equine Industry Project

Update Evening

CAFRE Equine Technologists work with equine businesses, organisations and individual owners to encourage innovation and adoption of new technologies and developments to improve the health, welfare and performance of horses in the industry. There are currently two equine industry projects running and the projects are open to all horse owners in Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday 25 January at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan, there will be an evening for all those involved in caring for horses to update them on results from the CAFRE Equine Parasite Control and Equine Weight Management projects.

CAFRE project leads and Ashley Neely, from EFEC Nutrition, will provide technical presentations and practical demonstrations of recommended management techniques. Parasite lifecycles and the importance of managing parasite burdens in horses will be discussed as will the effect of obesity on horse health. Demonstration of techniques will include the EquiSal Tapeworm Test, fat scoring and correct weigh taping.

Registration closes midnight 18 January. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

For more information, go to: http://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/