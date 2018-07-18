Summer Dressage league in full swing

The third week of Knockagh View’s Dressage League had a lovely warm day with judges Ivor Harper and Sally Hodgkinson judging some very competitive classes.

The next week of the summer Dressage league takes place on Sunday 12th August.

Entries can be texted to Ruth on 07732809188.

Results

Class 1- Newcomers Intro C

1st, Megan Ingram, Lady

2nd, Judith Hitch, Finbar

3rd, Sarah Carlile, Mountain Blue’s Dream

4th, Sheila Barclay, Amy

5th, Celia Rhodes, Indie

6th, Jill Peden, Edison

Class 2- Intro C: 1st, Jill Peden, Mr Edd; 2nd, Megan Ingram, Lady; 3rd, Leah Kirk, Domino; 4th, Judith Hughes, Chiana; 5th, Sarah Carlile, Mountain Blue’s Dream

Class 3- Newcomers Prelim 7: 1st, Joanne Maybin, Ramsden Boy; 2nd, Jill Peden, Edison; 3rd, Celia Rhodes, Indie; 4th, Judith Hitch, Finbar

Class 4- Prelim 7: 1st, Jill Hobson, The Alchemist; 2nd, Jackie Hanna, Truly; 3rd, Justine Honnert, Ludo; 4th, Laura Wilson, Rennie; 5th, Jenny Hill, Marie; 6th, Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky

Class 5- Prelim 18: 1st, Jackie Hannah, Truly; 2nd, Laura Wilson, Rennie; 3rd, Helen Hoffin, Comets Pride; 4th, Jill Hobson, The Alchemist; 5th, Jacqui Jenning, Viney; 6th, Cathy Quigg, Roundthorn Amarillo

Class 6- Novice 28: 1st, Hilary Redmond, Ludo; 2nd, Jacqui Jenning, Viney; 3rd, Helen Hoffin, Comets Pride

Class 7- Elementary 49: 1st, Nicky Nesbitt, Ringfort India.

Summer Show time at

Knockagh

Knockagh View Equestrian Centre is holding their Summer show this Sunday 22nd July starting at 11am.

There are a full range of ridden and in hand Horse and pony classes, with rosettes and prizes in all classes and sashes for each section champion and overall supreme championship at end of day.

For full schedule visit the website www.knockaghviewec.com.