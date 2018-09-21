Summer League final at Knockagh View

The final of Knockagh View’s dressage league was very popular with competitors taking home beautiful prizes.

Organisers would like to thank judges David Patterson and Erin Faloona.

There are more dressage days scheduled at Knockagh View. For full details visit the website www.knockaghviewec.com.

Results

Class 1 – Intro C Newcomers: 1st, Megan Ingram, Lady; 2nd, Roberta Irvine, Storm; 3rd, Megan Shardlow, Finndicular; 4th, Mandy Wilson, Bronte; 5th, Geraldine Castles, Penny; 6th, Natasha Degnan, Killyglen.

League Results: 1st, Megan Ingram, Lady; 2nd, Sheila Barclay, Amy; 3rd, Alison Campbell, Poppy.

Class 2 – Intro C: 1st, Katie McDermott, Townsend Lionheart; 2nd, Megan Ingram, Lady; 3rd, Clare Hitch, Finbar; 4th, Chloe Brophy, Lawnthwaite Ruth; 5th, Judith Hughes, Chiana; 6th, Anna Curran, Queen of Diamonds.

League Results: 1st, Megan Ingram, Lady; 2nd, Judith Hughes, Chiana.

Class 3 – Prelim 7 Newcomers: 1st, Mandy Gillespie, Ash Hill Smoothie; 2nd, Joanne Maybin, Ramsden Boy; 3rd, Jill Peden, Edison; 4th, Katie Wilson, Bronte; 5th, Megan Shardlow, Finndicular; 6th, Clare Hitch, Finbar.

League Results: 1st, Joanne Maybin, Ramsden Boy; 2nd, Jill Peden, Edison.

Class 4 – Prelim 7: 1st, Jackie Hanna, Truly; 2nd, Laura Wilson, Rennie; 3rd, Natalie Kelly, Harvey; 4th, Ruth Lyttle, Centrefold; 5th, Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 6th, Julie Dauncey, Molly.

League Results: 1st, Jackie Hanna, Truly; 2nd, Laura Wilson, Rennie; 3rd, Natalie Kelly, Harvey.

Class 5 – Prelim 18: 1st, Jackie Hanna, Truly; 2nd, Laura Wilson, Rennie; 3rd, Aimee Maxwell, Romeo; 4th, Natalie Kelly, Harvey; 5th, Julie lee Radcliffe, A dream come true; 6th, Lisa Dundee, Hazel.

League Results: 1st, Jackie Hanna, Truly; 2nd, Natalie Kelly, Harvey; 3rd, Laura Wilson, Rennie.

Class 6 – Novice 28: 1st, Tara Murphy, Danny; 2nd, Joanne McSeveney, Donna Emilia; 3rd, Lisa Dundee, Maverick; 4th, Helen Hoffin, Comets Pride; 5th, Aimee Maxwell, Romeo; 6th, Helen Faulkner, Indi.

League Results: 1st, Joanne McSeveney, Donna Emilia; 2nd, Helen Hoffin, Comets Pride; 3rd, Meaghann Crawford, Beechmount Reeba.

Class 7 – Elementary 49: 1st, Lisa Dundee, Maverick; 2nd, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter; 3rd, Joanne McSeveney, Donna Emilia.

League Results: 1st, Joanne McSeveney, Donna Emilia; 2nd, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter.