Sun shines for Route point to point

Saturday, May 26, was the date for The Route Hunt Spring point to point races in Portrush.

The weather on the day was warm and sunny and this helped make for a great day for everyone.

There were six races on the day with a total of 41 horses running. Best turned out in each race was sponsored by Flexalan Products and judged by Mr Rex Humphries.

The winners of the best turned out were as follows:

Race 1 - Warner Edward. Groom Sarah Sproule.

Race 2 - Molpeg. Groom Shane Gault.

Race 3 - Archview Sunshine. Groom Caoimhe O’Hare.

Race 4 - Ground invasion. Groom Sarah Sproule.

Race 5 - Lottolove. Groom Jill Revel.

Race 6 - Jet Ranger. Groom Zoe McMullan.

The race winners were:

Race 1 - Maiden Race for four year old sponsored by Dennison Commercials Ltd Maiden. Port Stanley owned by M Cave and S. Lanigan O’Keeffe.

Race 2 - Maiden Race for five year old geldings sponsored by Albert Bartlett. Val Mome owned by J G Cosgrave.

Race 3 - Maiden Race for five year old and upwards mares sponsored by Porter & Co. Little Miss Darsi owned by James F. Dunne.

Race 4 - Open lightweight race sponsored by Kellys Portrush. Sambremont owned by S.J. Hegarty.

Race 5 - Winner of Two. sponsored by Royal Court Hotel Portrush. Lottolove owned by J.A. O’Connell.

Race 6 - Maiden Race for six year old and upwards geldings novice riders sponsored by Diamond Sawmills Coleraine & McNulty’s Fish & Chip Shop Limavady. Aonghus Song owned by John P. Cooke.

The Route Hunt would like to thank everyone who supported the event – Horse Racing Ireland for their grant towards the days racing, the race sponsors, race card sponsors, fence sponsors, fence judges, all helpers on the day and all those hunt members and friends who gave of their time to set up and take down the track and the public, jockeys and owners who attended on the day.

The hunt would also like to thank all those landowners and farmers over whose lands we hunt, for their kindness and cooperation throughout the season and Mr Ian McMaw for his permission to use his land for the event. Without this the event would not be possible.

The hunt hope to run their autumn point to point races at the end of October in Portrush and welcome anyone wishing to support the event through sponsorship or by helping in any other way with the event.

For further information contact the point to point secretary on 07759 563 183.