‘Sweet’ success for Ella at Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing

Week two’s dressage phase of the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing was dominated by Ella Boyle who competed three horses and claimed two wins and a second placing.

Under the critical eye of FEI Judge, Dublin-based David Lee, Ella claimed victory in the Novice class on George with a percentage score of 77.5 and second on Vogue, just 0.2 behind. Ella is hugely excited about the upcoming season with George (Grafenstolz Distinction) who is an eight year old gelding and a firm personal favourite!

Vogue (WKD Cooley) made his transition from showjumping to eventing last year and delivered some impressive results including a number of wins and other top six placings. Ella went one step further by taking the win in the top class, the Intermediate, on the nine year old Holsteiner mare, Candy 737, who is no stranger to red rosettes or top placings.

Ella attributes her flatwork success to her mentor and trainer, Terry Boone.

It was lovely to see Lucy Adams and the famous Ben Hyman out competing in the Intermediate class and giving a great account of themselves, slotting into runner up spot just 0.2 percent behind the winner.

Once again, very large entries in the Intro class meant a class split.

Taking pride of place in the ‘A’ section, judged by Vanda Stewart, was Gwen Scott with Jim McLaughlin’s seven year old mare, Glen Mac, normally evented by Jessica Nelson. They cleared a one and a half point margin over a delighted Nicky Nesbitt riding Carrickview Saratoga, an eight year old mare by the Irish Draft stallion, Crosstown Dancer. This mare was bought for Nicky by her father-in-law, Fred Nesbitt, shortly before his untimely death last year and she is certainly doing him proud.

The ‘B’ section was won by Jenny Nixon on Harley, a seven year old Irish Sport Horse by a Dutch stallion, bred by Oinri Jackson from Co Meath.

Second place was shared by Troy Watson and Rori’s Glen Angie and Shane McKeever and KHS Impact.

Rory’s Glen Angie is a seven year old mare by Carrick Diamond Lad out of an unregistered Connemara cross mare which Troy has been working with since he acquired her two years ago and his aspirations are to move up the eventing grades under the guidance of his coach, Mark Robinson.

Shane McKeever and KHS Impact, a Master Imp gelding, are going into their fifth year in partnership and signs are promising for a fruitful season as they took joint fourth place last week in an equally competitive class.

There were over thirty competitors in the Pre Novice class where Charlotte Dixon was victorious with Milo, a six year old bay gelding by Waveney whom Charlotte competed in three Intro classes last season and claimed a top placing at Kircubbin 3. Charlotte hopes to compete him this upcoming season if she can take time out from her final year studies in Bio Medical Science at Coleraine. Kathryn McKibbin took second equal spot with Murphy, who won his arena at PCUK Intermediate Eventing Championships last year.

Sharing the Pre Novice spoils was Joanne Jarden and Quarryhill Calypso, a nine year old mare by Rockrimmon Senator who claimed many top six placings last year, including a fourth place in the EI 90 National Championships.

Meanwhile, Arena 2 staff were kept extremely busy with the showjumping classes which started just after 9am and continued until late evening. The standard of competition was very high with a good percentage of double clears being recorded across the classes from 70cms through to 1.20m.

Arena 3 hosted the all weather cross country courses which are proving very popular with eventers, would-be eventers and those who have never thought about that discipline before. With a great selection of fences to suit all abilities at 80cms, 90cms and 1m, it is undoubtedly a very valuable training asset at this time of the year.

A spokesperson commented: “Huge thanks go to all the judges, scribes, call up stewards, arena personnel, secretarial staff, scorers for all their help in ensuring that all three arenas ran like clockwork.

“Finally, thank you to Judy Maxwell of @Baileyshorsefeeds for her continuing support and sponsorship of this very popular League which is open to absolutely everyone. As the name suggests, riders can choose to do any or all of the three disciplines.”

Showjumping and cross country entries are taken on the day but dressage must be pre entered with Dora on 07876758979 or dorabeacom@live.co.uk by 6pm each Wednesday.

Full Results

Dressage

Arena 1 – Intro ‘A’ – Judge Vanda Stewart: 1. Gwen Scott, Glen Mac; 2. Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga; 3. Taylor Hunter, Ferro; 4. Abby Cummiskey, CSC Apache Dove; 5. Gemma Chambers, Blueoak Harry; 6. Victoria Henry Potter, Lily.

Arena 1 – Intro ‘B’ – Judge Martina McKinley: 1. Jenny Nixon, Harley: 2= Troy Watson, Rory’s Glen Angie & Shane McKeever, KHS Impact; 4. Grace O’Shaughnessy, Cooper; 5. Michael Boyd, Getadate; 6. Suzi McClean, Simba

Arena 2 – Pre Novice - Judge Stephen Murphy: 1. Charlotte Dixon, Milo; 2= Kathryn McKibbin, Murphy & Joanne Jarden, Quarryhill Calypso; 4. Charlotte Keers, Western Ocala; 5. Abby Cummiskey, CSC Apache Dove; 6. Jessica Nelson, Tai

Arena 3 – Novice- Judge David Lee: 1. Ella Boyle, George; 2. Ella Boyle, Vogue; 3. Hannah Blakely, Clerkson; 4. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis; 5. Caitie Slater, Grand Marnier; 6. Daniel Brown, Euro Jackpot

Arena 3 –Intermediate - Judge David Lee: 1. Ella Boyle, Candy; 2. Lucy Adams, Ben Hyman; 3. Abi Carlisle, Monkey; 4= Michael Boyd, Maximum Jay & Ballyalt Comet

Showjumping (double clears)

70cms - Laura Gordon, Marco, Zoe Daniel, Buddy, Lucia McNamee, Blackjack, Karen Connolly, Ollie, Rosie Lloyd, DrumcillLady

80cms - Anneka Knox, Sportsman, Jessica McConnell, Bella Voce, Zara Keys, Joey, Emma Jackson, Jack, Felicity Johnston, Ferniskey Fantasy

90cms - Laura Gordon, Larry, Hannah Thompson, Ballylurgan Lux What, Shane McKeever, KHS Impact, Charlene Little, Sapphie, Harry Haire, Heartbeat, Sophie Dunlop, Edenmore Apache, Caroline Hunter, Colour Me Clover, Emma Jackson, Connor, Claire Ireland, Mission Ambition, Hannah Thompson, Good Time Girl, Eabha Mallon, Fragile Dreams

1m - Sheena Kerr-McNally, Pegasus, Judith Graham, EdentrillickLeviticus, Lara Kelly, Drumcaughey Diamond, Lauren Brooker, Barnfield Indian Sky, Jessica Nelson, Tai, Gwen Scott, Glen Mac, Leah Knight, Milo, Tara Dixon, Fred, Abby Cummiskey, CSC Apache Dove, John McEvoy, Jenny, MeabhMcIlduff, Dalsown Done & Dusted, Gemma Chambers, Blueoak Harry, Emma Leathem, Drumcill Step to Harmony, Charlotte Keers, Western Ocala, Zara Keys, Joey, Christina Turley, Bob, Emily Corbett, Otter Valley, Emily Corbett, Stuart, Neil Morrison, Gerry, Laura Sloan, CornascriebeQuida, Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis, Ellie Hughes, Wee Tom, Zara Keys, Joey

1.10m - Jessica McConnell, Finding Nemo, Ruari Clarke, Roger, Katie O’Reilly, Junior, Caitie Slater, Grand Marnier, Neil Morrison, Gerry, Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis, Ruari Clarke, Hilton, Emma Jackson, Silky, Connor Savage, Teddy, Emma Jackson, Amy B

1.20m - Ruari Clarke, Roger

Cross Country (clear rounds)

80cms - Tara Dixon, Nico, Suzi McClean, Simba, Gareth McClean, Scooby, Lucia McNamee, Blackjack, Nicky Corr, Armpit, Katie Clarke, Mulvin Blue Moon, Ralph Robinson, Powder Day, Jon Champion, Orbie, Jessica McConnell, Bella Voce, Lexie Kerr, Pepsi, Caroline Hunter, Colour Me Clover, Nicky Corr, Rowan, Nicky Corr, Grace, Carly Douglas, Marg, Bree Rutledge, Jewel, Laura Gordon, Larry, Kitty Cullen, Rocky, Ruby Protector, Tuiti Fruit, Carly Douglas, Mandella, Ruby Protector, Toffee.

90cms - Margaret Creighton, Dolly, Zara Keys, Joey, Abby Cummiskey, CSC Apache Dove, Hannah Thompson, Ballylurgan What’s Lux, Victiria Henry Potter, Lilli, Fergus McGirr, Ruairi, Kerry Parkhill, Elsa, Alex Ogle, Lily, Charlotte Dixon, Milo, Carly Douglas, Milo, Wendy Kirk, Bear, Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga, Ben Cousins, Broughshane Boy, Lynsey Napier-Sneddon, CarsonstownPorsche, Ellen Graham, Kharma, Roisin McNamra, AdmiranTornado, Kate Russell, Bingo, Jayne Moore, Blossom, Sophie Morrow, Silver Boy, Liz Wilson, Easy Jet, Aislinn Captain, CSC Apache Feather, Barbara Johns, John Rambo, Leah Knight, Zeb, Eabha Mallon, Fragile Dreams.

1m - Tara Dixon, Thunder, Sheena Kerr-McNally, Pegasus, Carly Douglas, Reggie, Emma Brown, Tully Tina, John McEvoy, Jimmy, Nicky Nesbitt, Ringfort India, Meabh McIlduff, Dalsown Done & Dusted, Rose de Montmorency, Frankie, Leah Knight, Milo, Charlotte Dixon, Fred, Jessica McConnell, Finding Nemo, Hannah Burns, TJ, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey, Hannah Thompson, Ballylurgan Imperial Fly, Jordana Busby, Misty, Sophia Dunlop, Edenmore Apache, Olivia Johns, Lagan’s Peter.