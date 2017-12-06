There’s no stopping Ballymena Academy Navy Team

With the lure of the Final of the TRI Inter-Schools’ League just around the corner, it was certainly a full and action packed day at The Meadows Equestrian Centre on Saturday.

Once again, with very large entries across the board, it was decided to divide the eight classes between the three arenas which meant a lot of exercise for some mums and dads.

Daniel Moore Lancelot Du Bois, winners of the Novice Individual

There just seems to be no stopping Ballymena Academy Navy Team in the Open Team event who, under the guidance of chef d’equipe, Laura Reid, managed their fourth victory in as many months, giving them a commanding lead in the League. They were one of three teams to finish on a zero score, but had a seven second margin over second placed Down High Flyers with Belfast Royal Academy picking up the third place.

In the Open individual section, Josh Mark and Callinvella proved their consistency by never being out of the top four and currently leading the League from Ellen Ward and Cerys Howell.

Twenty seven Novice Teams battled it out for supremacy and those all important points. It was definitely a nail biting finish with the top five teams being separated by just one and a half seconds.

Victoria College clinched the win this month by a mere fraction from second placed Ballymena Academy with the league leaders, Down High Gold, slotting into third place.

The Novice Individual Final will be extremely exciting as there are just six points separating the top four competitors. This month saw victory going to Daniel Moore on Lancelot Du Bois who has occupied the runner up spot on two previous occasions. Shannon Boville and Buster moved up one place from last month to take second spot.

Lucy Morton was as busy as ever with her fleet of horses and rose to prominence in the Premier class with Bert who had a four second margin over second placed Shane Treanor and Bay Star Lady.

The Primary classes had a slightly later start because of the Transfer Tests but entries were unaffected and there was no shortage of determination or excitement in Arena 2.

Twenty two fabulous combinations took part in the 50cms class with two thirds of those going double clear. Closest to the optimum time was Oliver Kinnear on his brilliant little pony Millcroft Gilymesh who were just a whisker away followed very closely by Nicole Peoples and the lovely Forest Flash.

The Tack Inspectors this month were Denise Withers and Nikki Cullen who certainly had their work cut out for them. Lily Murphy and Busby, once again shone out, and were rewarded for all their efforts. The winning Primary Team was The Fabulous 4 followed by The Marvellous Mix Ups and The Jolly Jumpers who all finished on a clean slate.

In the 70cms Individual class, Sam Jackson and Ike continued their good form with a win- this combination have never ended up lower than third and have an eighteen point lead in the League over second placed Peter Morton.

Sincere thanks go to the sponsors, TRI Equestrian, Baileys Horse Feeds and Lisburn Bowl whose generosity is very much appreciated.

Thanks, too, to Judy Maxwell who was on hand to make the presentations.

Appreciation must also go to all the judges, starters, arena stewards and office staff who work tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of this very popular League.

Next month, 13th January, sees the final of the league. Please check the League Table on the MEC website and advise Aaron of any issues by Wednesday 10th January. Mistakes cannot be dealt with after this time!!

Everyone associated with the Meadows Equestrian Centre, wishes all patrons a very Happy Christmas and successful 2018!

Full Results

Primary Individual - 50cms: 1. Oliver Kinnear, Milcroft Gilymesh; 2. Nicole Peoples, Forest Flash; 3. Holly Ross, Dapple; 4. Daniel O’Sullivan, Elmo Delight; 5. Andrew Sharvin, Archill Lass; 6. Elizabeth McCracken, Stan.

Tack & Turn Out Winner: 1. Lily Murphy, Busby.

Primary Teams

1. Fabulous 4 (Mya McCullough, windale Blue Sapphire, Grace Morton, Stormy’s Boy, Thomas Patton, Rokeby Pepper, Sam Jackson, Ike)

2. The Marvellous Mix Ups (Sophia Bingham, Rocky, Emma Bamford, Chardonnay, Molly McCartney, Malteaser, Ella Lindsay, Toffee)

3. The Rapid Rebels (Fergus Emmett, Cash, Andrew Sharvin, Archill Lass, Amber Bradley, Flynn Rider, Oliver Kinnear, Millcroft Gilgamesh)

4. The Jolly Jumpers (Emma Burns, Peter, Ruby Kinkaid, Houdini, Anna McErlean, Lily, Benjamin Moore, Makers)

5. Chicks With Sticks (Taylor McKnight, Bambi, Charlotte McCracken, Charlie, Katie Robinson, Zac, Charlotte McCracken, Joey)

Tack & Turn Out Winners: 1. The Marvellous Mix Ups (Sophia Bingham, Rocky, Emma Bamford, Chardonnay, Molly McCartney, Malteaser, Ella Lindsay, Toffee).

Primary Individual – 70cms: 1. Sam Jackson, Ike; 2. Charlotte McCracken, Billy Frazer; 3. Ruby kinkaid, Lismahon Houdini; 4. Anna McErlean, Lily; 5. Sophia Bingham, Little Prince Caspian; 6. Taylor McKnight, Killeshin Bambino.

Tack & Turn Out Winner: 1. Sophia Bingham, Little Prince Caspian.

Novice Teams

1. Victoria College (Lauren Carville, Volvo, Zara Craigs, Annaghmore Clover Boom, Olivia Byrne, Buck Rogers, Vicky Fox, Lislaird Joni)

2. Ballymena Academy (Zoe Dickey, Cuffsgrange Popstar, Chloe Gillespie, Ginger, Katie McClean, Belle, Myah McClean, Apache)

3. Down High Gold (Ellie McDonnell, Sonny Bill Williams, Abby Brown, Buckaroo, Abby Cummiskey, Blackjack, Zara Sharvin, Holiday Graceful Lady)

4. Regent House (Thomas Murphy, Darkie Boy, James Murphy, Blue Cobweb, Ruari Clarke, Darkie Boy, Sophie Lister Tinsley, Blue Cobweb)

5. Ballyclare Secondary (Katie Bamford, Tia, Jessica McConnell, Willow, Natasha McKernan, Princess Fantasia, Tori Jewiss, Tia)

6. Hunterhouse Blue (Sophie Lister Tinsley, Ginger Spirit, Indie Bloomfield, Millparks Slievenagarragh, Lucy Toombs, Suzie, Gillian Grogan, Silver Boy).

Tack & Turn Out Winners: 1. Ballyclare High School (Laura McKay, Honeyhill Caramel, Lauren Fleming, Burren Valley Flyer, Nadia Scanlon, Shooting Stasr, Felicity McConnell, Woodroe Rosewood).

Novice Individual: 1. Daniel Moore, Lancelot Du Bois; 2. Shannon Boville, Buster; 3. Lucy Morton, Cassie; 4. Erin Carson, Kilgarry Breezer; 5. Lucy Morton, Tilly; 6. Tyler Houston, Percy.

Tack & Turn Out Winner: 1. Tyler Houston, Percy.

Open Teams

1. Ballymena Academy Navy (Alex Byrne, Millbrae Abbie, Tori Surgenor, Rocket Lady, William Hamilton, Rakish Talisman, Alex Byrne, Forest Lodge Rambler).

2. Down High Flyers (Charlotte Leslie, Da Vinci, Tara Dixon, Bobby, Jessica Nelson, Duke, Charlotte Leslie, Seymours Pride).

3. BRA (Olivia Quinn, Beattie, Jessica Davidson, MHS Nadal, Rocco Quinn, Pixie, Olivia Quinn, Teddy).

4. Glenlola Collegiate Divas (Cerys Howell, Leo, Phoebe Belmont, Edie, Zara Woods, Ard Mirah, Cerys Howell, Mr Murphy).

5. Wallace high School (Anna Brown, Jimmy, Sarah Moore, Scooby, Joanna Eames, Martini, Connie Crothers, Jimmy)

6. Drumragh Integrated (Patrick McEvoy, Charlie, Nicholas Bothwell, Keke, Conor Harris, Lenamore Lena).

Tack & Turn Out Winners: 1. Ballyclare Secondary (Jessica McConnell, Bella, Emma Ewing, Murph, Benjamin Gilmore, Katie, Tori Jewiss, Charlie).

Open Individual: 1. Josh Mark, Calinvella; 2. Finn Osboune, Double Dazzle; 3. Cerys Howell, Mr Murphy; 4. Ellen Ward, Phoenix Delight; 5. Rachel McKee, Dolly; 6. Rory Osbourne, Bella Bambino.

Tack & Turn Out Winner: 1. Katie McKee, Hide N Seek.

Premier Individual: 1. Lucy Morton, Bert; 2. Shane Treanor, Bay Star Lady; 3. Samantha Billings, Buster Diamond Belle; 4. Charlotte Greer, Molly; 5. Charlotte Eakin, Yogi; 6. Vikki Fox, Bonny Sir Edward.