‘Three horse race’ for Ulster Region Venue of the Year

Three of the Ulster Region titans will go head to head for the title of ‘Ulster Region Centre of the Year 2017’.

As nominated by the members, Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan, Portmore Equestrian Centre, Aghalee and Connellhill Equestrian and Stud have been shortlisted for this awards once again. Voting for the award will take place at the Ulster Region Ball on Saturday, January 20, held once again at Corick House Hotel and Spa.

With the aim of retaining the crown for the second consecutive year, Portmore Equestrian Centre have had yet another excellent year hosting many prestigious competitions along the way. For instance, the Portmore Amateur Championships, both National and Autumn Grand Prix series’ and their ever popular Portmore Autumn Championships. Not to forget the Masterclass with Geoff Billington.

2017 has also been an excellent year for the Meadows Equestrian Centre, hosting some of the premier national competitions from Show Jumping Ireland and Horse Sport Ireland taking place at the venue. In addition to this the development of ‘Arena 3’, one of Irelands largest outdoor Equestrian arena has also giving additional scope to develop.

The third nominee, Connellhill Equestrian has been a long time supporter of senior riders, running multiple leagues and hosting top level horse shows throughout the year. Coupled with investment into new technologies such as portable led screens, computerised call up systems, the Creighton family have ensured they are ready for the future of Equestrianism in Ireland.

In the ‘2017 Ulster Region Show of the Year’, both the Meadows (Ulster Region MEC Summer Tour), Portmore (Portmore Autumn Championships) and Connell Hill (Ulster Region Amateur Championships) are joined by Eglinton (Northern Indoor Championships) and Cavan Equestrian Centre (Cavan International Horse Show). Once again this award will be decided by votes and awarded at the Ulster Region Ball in 20th January.

Bookings are still open and reservations can be made by emailing ulsterregionawards@gmail.com or by calling Chris on ‭07568 427137‬ before Friday, January 12, 2018. Alternatively enquiries can be forwarded to: Fiona Carson- 07711 473 666 and Aldyth Roulston - 07948 426 262.