Three-year old loose jumping championship at Portmore EC

The 22nd annual three-year old loose jumping championship ran by the Half Bred Horse Breeders Society took place at Portmore Equestrian Centre on Wednesday, 13th December.

Despite the inclement weather, a large and knowledgeable crowd arrived to watch the selection of top three year olds compete.

Once again the society has succeeded in providing a valuable shop window for breeders and buyers.

The organisers would like to thank Ben Wentink who had the difficult task of judging these horses.

Ben has been headman at the VDL stud for a a number of years and now owns and runs Scotland’s AI services as well as producing young showjumpers and eventers.

The standard was high with few points separating the final ten.

Congratulations to Brian Hutchinson of Co Londonderry whose home bred horses by Emerald Van’t Ruytershof took first and second place, a notable success in view of the level of competition.

Thanks go to all the volunteers without whom this event could not take place.

Also thanks to Raymond Brady for his informed commentary and to Drumhowen Stud who kindly donated the rugs for the winners, also to Paddy Hughes of Horse First for his hampers given to the first three placings.

Not least grateful acknowledgement to John Gibson of Sporting Image NI for his dedication in turning out to all the loose jumping competitions and providing excellent photographic cover.

The HBHBS have been kindly given a nomination from Mr Vincent Howley of Co Sligo for his stallion Sligo Candy Boy by Balou de Rouet out of a Conley mare. Ballot cost £10 with 59 available.

Ballots are available through Facebook or by contacting Stephen 07710631316 or Carole 07887389606. The lucky winner of the Beach Ball nomination was Colin Armstrong of Newtownards.

Results as follows:

1 Brian Hutchinson/SVS Sensation by Emerald Van’t Ruytershof out of Beauty Van de Penneberg by Vincenzo

2 Brian Hutchinson/SVS Eclipse by Emerald Van’t Ruytershof out of Springview Kings Cavalier by Kings Master

3 Brendan McSorley/Un-named by Clinton out of Lucys Clover by Heritage Fortunus

4 Applemount Sport Horses/Hip Hop Q by Castlecomer Q out of Palias Hip Hop by Nigrasine

5 Joe Gallagher/Un-named by Cobra out of Pure Irish Malt by Maltstriker

6 Lorraine Leavesley/Emerald Sunshine by Emerald out of New Years Sindy by Taloubet UDL

7 Clive Cathers/Un-named by Beach Ball out of Clover Maine by Coevers Diamond Boy

8 Samantha Hamilton/Riverbourne Zorro Beach by Beach Ball out of Brizante by Mozart

9 Una McSorley/Socks by Beach Ball out of Caboshea sire not recorded

10 Carol Armstrong/Cornascriebe Blue by Plot Blue out of Cornascriebe Cavella by Cavalier Royale

Finally thanks to everyone who made the time to support this event without which it would not be possible.

What a pleasure to spend the evening with so many quality young horses.

Good luck to them all and we will be keeping an eye on their future achievements.