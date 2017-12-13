Three year olds book their places in loose jumping final

The third and final qualifier of the Half Bred Horse Breeders Society’s Three Year Old Loose Jumping Championships took place at Connell Hill Equestrian Centre on Wednesday, November 29.

The standard and quality of the talented three year olds competing did not disappoint the spectators and buyers present.

Organisers wish to thank the judge for the evening, Nicola Tang, who was ably assisted by son Paul. Also thanks to John Gibson of Sporting Images NI who photographed the event and to Drumhowen Stud for the donation of the winners’ rugs.

The final of this competition is due to take place at Portmore Equestrian Centre tonight (Wednesday 13 December) and is an opportunity not to be missed to view some of the best three year olds in action.

The draw for the nomination of Beach Ball kindly donated by Brendan McSorley will take place at the final.

Results:

1 Brendan McSorley/Un-named by Clinton out of Lucy’s Clover by Heritage Fortunus

2 Applemount Sport Horses/Hip Hop Q by Castle Comer Q out of Pallas Hip Hop by Nigrasine

=3 Gillian Creighton/Irish Princess by O.B.O.S. Quality 004 out of Tickety Boo by Clover Hill

=3 J Smith & R Anderson/Rockfinn Summer Storm by September Storm out of Snettisham Summer Blues by Touch of the Blues

=3 Brian Hutchinson/SVS Sensation by Emerald out of Beauty Van de Panneberg Hueve by Vincenzo

6 Norman Walsh/Lisdalgan by Porsch out of Jimble Imp by Jimble

=7 Una McSorley/Socks by Beach Ball out of Caboshea

=7 Brian Hutchinson/SVS Eclipse byEmerald out of Springview Kings Cavalier by Kings Master

9 Clive Cathers/Un-named by Beach Ball out of a Coevers Diamond Boy mare

10 Samantha Hamilton/Riverbourne Zorro Beach by Beach Ball out of Brizante by Mozart

11 Gareth Nethercote/CHS Hoochie Coochie by Harlequin du Carel out of Ballykealy Girl by Rimilis

12 Patrick McWilliams/Ostaro by Fox Passion D’ive Z out of Anais by Fox Pleasure

=13 Sean Reynolds/Bann View Ferro by S. Creevagh Ferro Ex Siebe out of Bannview Lucy by Ard Ohio

=13 Brendan McSorley/Unnamed by Emerald Van’t Ruytershof out of ISHD Carldato by Aldato

Those in italics have previously qualified.

Further details can be obtained from Facebook or from Carole on 07887389606 or carole_greyabbey@yahoo.co.uk.