Top turnout for New Year’s Day Children’s Meet in Richhill

Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds held their annual charity event, the New Year’s Day Children’s Meet, in Richhill.

The event saw a great turn out of horses and ponies with over 80 participants.

Stewards and chaperones carried out a fine job ensuring all were safely returned to their parents.

Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds would like to thank the landowners by whose kind permission this meet was possible as well as Richhill Presbyterian Church for allowing use of their car park.

Many thanks must also go to all the brave participants. The event generated £1,500 for the NI Air Ambulance. If you want to help support Air Ambulance NI visit www.airambulanceni.org/fundraising/

Photographs by kind permission of Mark McCall Photography - markjsmccall.com.