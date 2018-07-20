TRI Equestrian to sponsor Ulster Region Pony Autumn Tour

Following the major success of the TRI Equestrian Spring Pony Tour within the Ulster Region, the Ulster Region SJI Pony Committee are once again delighted to announce the continuing partnership with TRI Equestrian NI as sponsors of the forthcoming 2018 Autumn Pony Tour.

Commenting on the continuing partnership, Gareth McCombe, TRI Equestrian NI manager said: “TRI Equestrian are now in our third year of sponsorship with Ulster Region Show Jumping and the partnership continues to go from strength to strength. We never cease to be amazed with the quality of talent within the Ulster Region and this year was no exception.

“We are delighted to once again partner the Ulster Region Pony Committee of SJI as they continue to show us what’s possible through excellence, innovation and creative thinking.”

Located at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan, the TRI Equestrian NI store is now open seven days a week and caters for all equestrian needs. Stocking many popular equestrian brands such as Samshield, Equiline, Freejump, Horse Pilot, Dubarrys and many many more.

TRI Equestrian NI also stock a wide array of nutritional supplements, as well as the world renowned ‘TRM’ range.

Also commenting on the continuing sponsorship, a spokesperson for the Ulster Region Pony Committee stated that the Committee were “delighted that TRI Equestrian are continuing with their invaluable sponsorship of Ulster Region Pony Showjumping. Their input has been fantastic in rewarding our athletes in a league which is growing in popularity year on year.”

Dates and venues for Pony Autumn Tour

Saturday 1st September – Meadows

Saturday 15th September – Kernans

Saturday 22nd September – Portmore

Saturday 29th September – Indoor Pony Championships, Eglinton

Sunday 7th October – Cavan Equestrian Centre

Saturday 13th October – Connelhill

Saturday 20th October – Portmore (final).