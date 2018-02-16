Ulster Region launches 2018 Pony Spring Tour

The Ulster Region SJI Pony Committee has announced the continuing partnership with TRI Equestrian NI as sponsors of the 2018 Spring Pony Tour in the Ulster Region.

Gareth McCombe, TRI Equestrian NI manager commented on the continuing partnership: “TRI Equestrian are now in our third year of sponsorship with Ulster Region Show Jumping and the partnership continues to go from strength to strength. We never cease to be amazed with the quality of talent within the Ulster Region and this year was no exception.

“At TRI Equestrian we are delighted to confirm title sponsorship of ‘The TRI Equestrian Ulster Region Spring Pony Series’ which will play a big part in our sponsorship story in 2018.

“We are delighted to once again partner with Show Jumping Ireland Ulster Region Pony Committee as they continue to show us what’s possible through excellence, innovation and creative thinking.”

Also commenting on the sponsorship package, Paul Boyle, Ulster Region Pony Chairman stated: “We are delighted to once again welcome Gareth and the team at TRI Equestrian NI back as sole sponsors for our 2018 Spring Pony Tour.

“The sponsorship received from TRI Equestrian has allowed the Tour to grow from strength to strength and increase in numbers year on year, to make the Ulster Region Soring Tour the envy of other regions.”

The tour will once again travel the length and breadth of the region, with dates confirmed as follows:

11th March 2018- Connell Hill

18th March 2018- Portmore

25th March 2018 – Portmore

31st March 2018- Cavan

8th April 2018- Eglinton

14th April 2018- Meadows

21st April 2018 – Kernans

12th May 2018- Meadows (Final Leg).

Strule Valley

Strule Valley Riding Club, Omagh, Co Tyrone are holding a horses only working hunter show on Sunday, February 18, at Ecclesville, Fintona, to include NI Festival qualifiers.

The event commences at 11am with the 70cm, followed by four year olds, 80cm (prize for cobs), Novice Small WH, 90cm, 1 metre and 1.10m.

A championship will take place which will see first and second from each horse class go forward for champion and reserve.

Everyone is very welcome to attend, members and non-members.