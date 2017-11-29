Weather plays a part in Ecclesville’s League

With the very cold and quite wintery weather at the end of last week, the number of competitors took a dip for week three of Ecclesville League.

But the organisers were delighted that so many did brave the weather to jump and, in some cases, ensure their place at the final on 8th December.

The Super League Final is a popular topic of conversation.

With beautiful perpetual cups, sponsored by RD Equestrian, Gillian Hynes, Boyd’s of Clogher, AJS Promotions, Farmfeeds Omagh and Ecclesville Centre, there is great speculation as to who will have the honour of having their name engraved on each of them for 2017.

The showjumping league will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 24th November:

40cm class (double clears)

Settara Singh and Chester; Emily Bothwell and Lucky Penny; Dara Flynn and Peter; Shauna Murray and Peter

60cm class (double clears)

Jordana Mitchell and Softie; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Niamh Harper and Ben

70cms (double clears)

Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Jordana Mitchell and Softie; Lucie Ann Abbott and Louie; Tiana Grace Abbott and Henry; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell; Halle Anderson and Firefly; Ryann McPhillips and Ben; Megan Harris and Prince; Halle Anderson and Huddleson; John Joe Gallagher and Owen

80cms (double clears)

Emma Mooney and Mr Barney; Halle Anderson and Huddleson; Megan Harris and Prince; Lisa McFarland and Magic; Lucy McCann and Gortmore Julie; Ryann McPhillips and Ben

90cms (double clears)

Zara Keys and Buster; Lucy McCann and Gortmore Julie; Zara Jane Kelly and Sophia; Lisa McFarland and Magic; Amy Noble and Storm; Nadia Donnelly and Fonya; Patrick McEvoy and Carlton Chloe

1m (double clear)

Patrick McEvoy and Carlton Chloe

1.10 (no double clears)

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 8th December.

If you require any further information on the League or Super League please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.