Whip and Collar Club members ready for visit to Shane’s Castle

The Whip and Collar Driving Club are heading to Shane’s Castle, Antrim on Saturday, July 7, on a kind invitation from the Northern Ireland Carriage Driving Association who are also holding an event on the day.

The club is highly appreciative of the NICDA for inviting members to join with them in the grounds of Shane’s Castle which is one of the most historic, beautiful and well maintained estates in Ireland.

The judge on the day is Mr Peter Vyse from Essex, England, who is part of world famous Sunbeam Hackney Stud, which was set up by his father Fred back in 1963 and they are synonymous with breeding and exhibiting world class hackneys and cobs.

Peter has a vast knowledge on everything related to producing top class animals within the driving world. Over the years he has showed to the highest level within the mainland and has a keen eye for a great horse or pony. Peter has also judged at several of the major shows in Ireland one being the RUAS Balmoral, so it is an immense privilege to have someone of his expertise judge the show on the day.

A spokesman said: “The Whip and Collar Driving Club are greatly indebted to all our sponsors for coming forward again to help boost our show by supporting us with their kind sponsorship. The amount of enquiries in relation to this show has been outstanding with our fellow exhibitors from the South of Ireland reinforcing their support and will be making their way to Shane’s Castle.

“So keep your diary free for what will be an exhilarating show for all aspects within the horse world.”

The show will commence at noon and if you require any further information or help please contact Paul 07803191766 or Joe 07541956018.

