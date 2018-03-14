Winter final centre stage at Knockagh View

The weather was kind for the final of Knockagh View’s winter dressage league.

The organisers would like to thank judge David Patterson and scribe Erin McQuitty.

Knockagh View is holding a spring dress down dressage day with no need to plait on Sunday, April 8. Text entries to Ruth on 07732 809 188. Full details of tests are on the website www.knockaghview.com.

Results

Class 1 - Newcomers intro C: 1st, Leah Kirk, Mollie; 2nd, Leah Kirk, Lady; 3rd, Jessica Paton, Crackenthorpe Tipico; 4th, Clare Hitch, Tinky Winky Dohnut; 5th, Sarah Carlile, Shanacara; 6th, Megan McFarland, Dolly.

League results: 1st, Jessica Paton, Crackenthorpe Tipico; 2nd, Megan McFarland, Dolly; 3rd, Clare Hitch, Tinky Winky Dohnut.

Class 2 - Intro C: 1st, Amy Marshall, Northern Belle; 2nd, Sarah McConnell, Ollie; 3rd, Alice Wilson, Grace; 4th, Megan Shardlow, Finndicular.

League Results: 1st, Alice Wilson, Grace.

Class 3 - Newcomers prelim 7: 1st, Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 2nd, Ellie Nesbitt, Boom; 3rd, Emma Davies, Mountain Blues Dream; 4th, Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky; 5th, Jessica Paton, Crackenthorpe Tipico.

League results: 1st, Emma Davies, Mountain Blues Dream; 2nd, Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 3rd, Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky.

Class 4 - Prelim 7: 1st, Rachel Ferris, Nanaimo; 2nd, Wendy Forsythe, Tifftarney PJ Gold; 3rd, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey; 4th, Katie Wray, Easy Done; 5th, Gail Baillie, Bit of an Imp; 6th, Joan Gibson, Megan.

League results: 1st, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey; 2nd, Katie Wray, Easy Done; 3rd, Gail Baillie, Bit of an Imp; 4th, Joan Gibson, Megan; 5th, Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky.

Class 5 - Prelim 18: 1st, Gail Baillie, Bit of an Imp; 2nd, Zara Craig’s, Clover; 3rd, Aimee Maxwell, Romeo; 4th, Wendy Forsythe, Tifftarney PJ Gold; 5th, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey; 6th, Janet Craig, Jay.

League results: 1st, Gail Baillie, Bit of an Imp; 2nd, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey.

Class 6 - Novice 28: 1st, Rachel Ferris, Elturano; 2nd, Julie lee Radcliffe, A Dream Come True; 3rd, Aimee Maxwell, Romeo.

League results: 1st, Julie lee Radcliffe, A Dream Come True.

Class 7 - Elementary 49: 1st, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter.

League results: 1st, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter.