Winter Points for Pounds for the showjumpers at Laurel View

The Winter Points for Pounds Show Jumping League has got off to an excellent start at Laurel View Equestrian Centre.

Each Wednesday since the beginning of October the arenas are turned over to the keen show jumping competitors.

As always Laurel View are actively encouraging new faces to the competitive arena, with some riding school riders making their debut. Lots of more experienced riders are back again to enjoy the encouraging atmosphere in the indoor arenas at Laurel View each week.

Keep notching up the clear rounds on the scoreboard, plenty of opportunity yet for new duos to start competing in this league, which concludes on Wednesday, 19th December.

To find out more about the show jumping competitions and other activities at Laurel View just give the office a ring on 028 9083 0649 or check out www.laurelview.co.uk

Don’t forget the show jumping course is generally available to book for schooling during the day on Thursday and Friday, just give the office a call.

Congratulations to all competitors thus far and an extra hearty round of applause for all the winners listed here.

Results

Show Jumping League (1 of 12) - October 3

45cm –1st Guinness, Emma Sargent; 2nd Rab, Helen Gage; 3rd Keady, Rosie Hawthorne; 4th Laura, Finn Doherty; 5th Whisper, Amy-Lee Hanvey; 6th Connie, Hayley Doyle.

55cm – 1st Luke, Amy-Lee Hanvey.

60cm – 1st William, Grace Handcock; 2nd Poppy, Hannah Robinson; 3rd Poppy, Ashley Wray.

70cm – 1st Prince, Toby Davison; 2nd Poppy, Ashley Wray; 3rd Cindy, Sasha Mateer; 4th Judy, Amelia Bannon; 5th Paddy, Chloe Stewart; 6th Tia Maria, Alison Smith.

80cm – 1st Woodrow Rosewood, Erin McCrea; 2nd Star, Becky McBride; 3rd Paddy, Chloe Stewart; 4th Cindy, Zara Davis; 5th Laid Back Dude, Stephanie Fox.

90cm – 1st Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 2nd Pippa, Cora McNulty; 3rd Percy, Tyler Houston; 4th Hijinx, Emma Blair; 5th Prince, Toby Davison.

1m – 1st Hijinx, Emma Blair; 2nd Katie, Benjamin Gilmore.

Show Jumping League (2 of 12) - October 10

45cm –1st Fonzie, Emma Hosick; 2nd Guinness, Emma Sargent; 3rd Connie, Hayley Doyle 4th Harry, Annie Morrow; 5th Rab, Helen Gage; 6th Maisie, Ariel Allen.

55cm – 1st Townend Lionheart, Chloe Brophy; 2nd Harry, Annie Morrow; 3rd Toby, Tori O’Hara.

60cm – 1st Freckles, Jack Morrow; 2nd Poppy, Ashley Wray; 3rd Dapple, Holly Ross.

70cm – 1st Prince, Toby Davison; 2nd Freckles, Jack Morrow; 3rd Joni, Megan Carville.

80cm – 1st Cindy, Zara Davis; 2nd Sally, Steven Wilson; 3rd Willow, Erin McCrea; 4th Star, Becky McBride.

90cm – 1st Prince, Toby Davison; 2nd Mac, John Jackson; 3rd Sally, Steven Wilson.

Show Jumping League (3 of 12) - October 17

45cm –1st Maisie, Ariel Allen; 2nd Rab, Helen Gage; 3rd Keady, Rosie Hawthorne; 4th Whisper, Amy-Lee Hanvey; 5th Marley, Eve McGreevy; 6th Guinness, Emma Sargent.

55cm – 1st Townend Lionheart, Chloe Brophy; 2nd Delilah, Karen Brown; 3rd Rocky, Matthew Morton; 4th Barney, Ashley Wray; 5th Laura, Finn Doherty; 6th Coan, Joel Peoples.

60cm – 1st Poppy, Hannah Robinson; 2nd Delilah, Karen Brown.

70cm – 1st Joni, Megan Carville; 2nd Tom Boy, Gracie Bright; 3rd Prince, Toby Davison.

80cm – 1st Percy, Tyler Houston; 2nd Susie, Gracie Bright; 3rd Sally, Steven Wilson; 4th Joni, Megan Carville; 5th Cindy, Zara Davis; 6th Star, Becky McBride.

90cm – 1st Pippa, Cora McNulty; 2nd Sam, Bradie Hogg; 3rd Ranger, Joel Peoples; 4th Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 5th Lara, Katie-Lee Houston; 6th Romeo, Rocco Cairns.

1m – 1st Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 2nd Lara, Katie-Lee Houston; 3rd Romeo, Rocco Cairns; 4th Hijinx, Emma Blair; 5th Ty, Bradie Hogg.