Working Hunters at Laurel View

A warm welcome was given to all at the annual Laurel View Winter Working Hunter Show despite some difficult weather conditions.

Quite a number of competitors had to abandon their plans to take part, however a valiant crowd made their way to the relative comfort and warmth of the indoor arenas at Laurel View.

Wearing the judge’s hat was Ellie Miskelly from Newtownards. Organisers are very grateful to her and scribe, Michelle, for giving up their time and coming along to officiate at the show.

Competitors were very appreciative of her encouraging comments, especially when riding the well decorated and designed course didn’t go quite to plan.

The David Warwick Memorial Cup for the Champion Working Hunter Horse went home with Chloe Thompson and Beechburn Lass, while the reserve honours went to Drumcill Hot Toddy and Emma Leathem.

Despite the frosty weather the judge and her scribe kept focused on their task and at the end of the afternoon declared Moneylagan Dusty ridden by Sarah Brashaw as the Champion Working Hunter Pony. Taking home the Reserve Champion Working Hunter Pony rosette were Ella Lindsay and Waitwith Dynasty.

Many of the winners took home qualifying cards for the Northern Ireland Festival, Laurel View wishes anyone going forward to the upcoming Festival all the very best.

Winter Working Hunter Show

Results - Working Hunter Horses

Class 1: 60cms Working Hunter Horse - No finishers.

Class 2: 4 year old Working Hunter Horse (born 2014) - No finishers.

Class 3: 70cm Working Hunter Horse: 1st Sophie Bubbles, Stephanie Farren; 2nd Ratheen Sam, Shannon Carruthers.

Class 4: 80cm Working Hunter Horse: 1st Indi, Tara Murphy; 2nd Ratheen Sam, Shannon Carruthers.

Class 5: 80cm Cobs Working Hunter - No entries forward.

Class 6: 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cms): 1st Beechburn Lass, Chloe Thompson.

Class 7: 90cm Working Hunter Horse - No finishers.

Class 8: 1m Working Hunter Horse: 1st Beechburn Lass, Chloe Thompson; 2nd Drumcill Hot Toddy, Emma Leathem.

Class 9: 1.10m Working Hunter Horse

1st Drumcill Hot Toddy, Emma Leathem.

Champion Working Hunter Horse presented with the David Warwick Memorial Cup – Beechburn Lass, Chloe Thompson.

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Horse – Drumcill Hot Toddy, Emma Leathem.

Working Hunter Ponies

Class 10: 40cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st Penny, Eve Lindsay; 2nd Millie, Jaden Farren; 3rd Jake, Johan Fitzpatrick-Burns; 4th Good Luck Charlie, Freddie Castles.

Class 11: 50cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st Penny, Eve Lindsay; 2nd Jake, Johan Fitzpatrick-Burns; 3rd Alex, Aine Clancy; 4th Star Choice, Faith Black; 5th Good Luck Charlie, Freddie Castles.

Class 12: 60cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st Waitwith Dynasty, Ella Lindsay; 2nd Woodrow Rosewood, Erin McCrea; 3rd Tableybrook Henry, Ella Lindsay; 4th Alex, Aine Clancy.

Class 13: 70cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st Tableybrook Henry, Ella Lindsay; 2nd Saved by the Bell, Becky McBride; 3rd Princess Belle, Claire Gilchrist.

Class 14: 80cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st Moneylagan Dusty, Sarah Brashaw; 2nd Dun Man, Sarah Brashaw; 3rd Saved by the Bell, Becky McBride.

Class 15: 90cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st Pippa, Cora McNulty; 2nd Moneylagan Dusty, Sarah Brashaw.

Class 16: 1m Working Hunter Pony - No entries forward.

Champion Working Hunter Pony – Moneylagan Dusty, Sarah Brashaw.

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Pony - Waitwith Dynasty, Ella Lindsay.