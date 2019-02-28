Working Hunters star at Knockagh View

Knockagh View Equestrian Centre recently held working Hunter with NIF qualifiers.
Organisers would like to thank judge Shane Belton and scribe Ellie Nesbitt for their hard work and pass on good luck wishes to all the competitors who qualified.
Results
60cms Amateur W.H: 1st, Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Gold Exchange; 2nd, Helen Meldrum, Ballycaptain; 3rd, Joan Gibson, Megan; =4th Holly Wray, Trixie; and Dasha Zichora, Sidney; 6th, Louise Spence, Maverick
70cms W.H: 1st, Tracey Manson, Dunraven Clover Cruise; 2nd, Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Dusty; 3rd, Gillian McCann, Roundthorn Amazon; 4th, Aoife Hagan, Major
Four year old W.H: 1st, Dasha Zichora, Sidney; 2nd, Tracey Manson, Dunraven Clover Cruise; 3rd, Sarah Bailey, Lisnamorrow Echo Izer
80cms W.H: 1st, Gillian McCann, Roundthorn Amazon; 2nd, Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Dusty; 3rd, Aoife Hagan, Major
Small W.H: 1st, Robyn Hartley, RH love for now; 2nd, Julie Lee Radcliffe, A dream come true; 3rd, Holly Wray, Romeo’s dream
90cms W.H: 1st, Holly Wray, Springhill Summer; 2nd, Robyn Hartley, RH love for now; 3rd, Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Grandad’s Pride
1M W.H: 1st Holly Wray, Lilly; 2nd Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Tiny Tess.