Working Hunters star at Knockagh View

Knockagh View Equestrian Centre recently held working Hunter with NIF qualifiers.

Organisers would like to thank judge Shane Belton and scribe Ellie Nesbitt for their hard work and pass on good luck wishes to all the competitors who qualified.

Lisa Mitchell Talbot and Grandad's Pride receiving their rosette from judge Shane Belton

Results

60cms Amateur W.H: 1st, Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Gold Exchange; 2nd, Helen Meldrum, Ballycaptain; 3rd, Joan Gibson, Megan; =4th Holly Wray, Trixie; and Dasha Zichora, Sidney; 6th, Louise Spence, Maverick

70cms W.H: 1st, Tracey Manson, Dunraven Clover Cruise; 2nd, Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Dusty; 3rd, Gillian McCann, Roundthorn Amazon; 4th, Aoife Hagan, Major

Four year old W.H: 1st, Dasha Zichora, Sidney; 2nd, Tracey Manson, Dunraven Clover Cruise; 3rd, Sarah Bailey, Lisnamorrow Echo Izer

80cms W.H: 1st, Gillian McCann, Roundthorn Amazon; 2nd, Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Dusty; 3rd, Aoife Hagan, Major

Small W.H: 1st, Robyn Hartley, RH love for now; 2nd, Julie Lee Radcliffe, A dream come true; 3rd, Holly Wray, Romeo’s dream

90cms W.H: 1st, Holly Wray, Springhill Summer; 2nd, Robyn Hartley, RH love for now; 3rd, Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Grandad’s Pride

1M W.H: 1st Holly Wray, Lilly; 2nd Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Tiny Tess.