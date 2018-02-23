10 things to do in Northern Ireland

DiscoverNorthernIreland.com has stacks of fun things to do across Northern Ireland, from family days out to gigs and cultural events.

Here are 10 exciting things taking place this week (5th - 11th March)

International Women's Day

1 Home of Saint Patrick Festival, Armagh, 8th-19th March. Immerse yourself in St Patrick's Country at The Home of Saint Patrick Festival 2018. It promises a lively and varied showcase of the best culture, music, song and dance hosting many exciting Irish and international artists who come together to celebrate the Spiritual Father of Ireland with specially curated events amidst a bumper programme suitable for all tastes. For more information visit VisitArmagh.com/Festivals/St-Patricks/

2 Go The Distance – Bronze, Belfast, 10th March. This musical extravaganza at the Ulster Hall unites the worlds of music and sport as it transports you on a journey through many genres of music including musical theatre, popular classics and iconic songs inspired by sport. To book tickets visit UlsterHall.co.uk

3 Music In The Chamber – Runabay, Bangor, 9th March. Six-piece indie-folk band from Belfast and the Glens of Antrim, Runabay will perform at the beautiful Chamber room in Bangor Castle as part of the popular Music In The Chamber series. To book tickets visit TicketSource.co.uk.

4 Belfast Children's Festival 2018, Belfast, 9th-14th March. Dive into the packed programme of theatre, visual art, music, dance, literature, workshops and talks, guaranteed to inspire joy, creativity and curiosity. Programme includes the Big Botanic Birthday Bash, Sensescapes and the acoustic picnic.

5 Only Fools and Three Courses at Belfast Castle, Belfast, 9th March. Join Belfast Castle for the dinner event of the year, which combines fine food in the form of a delicious three-course meal and comedy action, served up Only Fools and Horses Style. To book contact Belfast Castle reception on 028 9077 6925.

6 City of Derry Drama Festival, Derry~Londonderry, 2nd-10th March. This amateur drama festival is staged each spring at the Waterside Theatre. Founded to celebrate the best of amateur drama, it attracts award-winning groups from all over Ireland. For full details visit CityOfDerryDramaFestival.org

7 All Shook Up, Derry~Londonderry, 7th-10th March. Following their last two sell out shows, the award winning local group, LMS, brings this hilarious musical inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley and based on a book by Joe DiPietro to the Millennium Forum.

8 International Women's Day, Cookstown, 8th March. Come along to The Burnavon’s women’s only workshops and events as part of their International Women's Day celebrations. Take time out, relax and enjoy. Some of the activities will be bookable, contact the box office on 028 8676 9949 for information.

9 Ballymoney Drama Festival, Ballymoney, 5th-10th March. Ballymoney Drama Festival presents the 79th year of this very popular event, with a performance each evening at Ballymoney Town Hall. Programme includes The Slemish Players performance of 'Say Cheese' and The Lifford Players performance of 'Dancing at Lughnasa’. For full line-up, visit BallymoneyDramaFestival.com.

10 Symposium On Modern Slavery, Armagh, 8th March. This half-day seminar at the Market Place Theatre will examine the impact of slavery within a modern context. Featuring guest talks, readings and displays the festival hopes to engender engagement in dialogue, to recognise signs, to speak out and to help. Booking is essential 028 3752 1800.

