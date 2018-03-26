10 things to do in Northern Ireland

DiscoverNorthernIreland.com has stacks of fun things to do across NI, from family days out to gigs and cultural events. Here are 10 exciting things taking place this week (2 – 8 April).

1 Easter at Downhill Demesne, Castlerock, 26 March – 8 April. Meeting at the Lion’s Gate for some Easter fun and Easter crafts at Downhill Demesne. Explore the natural play area and see new signs of spring in the meadows. For more information, call 028 7084 8728.

2 The Three Little Pigs, Armagh, 31 March – 3 April. Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? Visit the three little pigs in their houses made from straw, wood and stone. The Navan Centre & Fort celebrate Easter with a range of activities including piggy arts and crafts, dress-up and an Easter trail.

3 IFit Show, Belfast, 7-8 April. Ireland's premier fitness event, the iFit Show, is coming to the Titanic Exhibition Centre. This event will showcase the very best in fitness, nutrition, health and wellbeing, this is a new style of fitness show which is open to all, from first time gym goers to professional athletes.

4 North West Angling Fair, Strabane, 7-8 April. Join a host of world class Fly Dressers, Casters and Angling Celebrities including Scott Mackenzie, Gordon Armstrong and many more. Watch as they demonstrate their skills and techniques. The Fair will also include wide variety of trade stands and family fun activities.

5 Easter Eggspress Steam Train, Belfast, 2-3 April. Hop aboard the Easter Eggspress for a steam train adventure to Whitehead and back from Belfast Central Station. An Easter Bunny will on board the train, handing out Easter eggs to all ticket-holding children. To book go to VisitBelfast.com/Tickets.

6 Easter Monster Egg Roll, Ballycastle, 31 March- 8 April. Celebrate Easter at Watertop Farm by participating in their monster egg roll. With a range of activities from farm tours, pony rides, pedal karts, and their new indoor activity barn with a giant inflatable slide, climbing wall and indoor activities there’s plenty to do this Easter.

7 Easter Celebrations at Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, Holywood, 1 - 3 April. Come and enjoy a range of Easter activities and see traditional crafts such as basket making, pole lathe turning and weaving and traditional street games.

8 Love My Greenway, Derry~Londonderry, 7 April. Celebrating the district Greenways, this festival includes performers on unicycles and rickshaws, take part in the pop up graffiti wall, visit the Sustrans stand and make your own bike powered smoothie plus get your bike checked with tips to keep it in tip top condition with free bike checks.

9 Easter Monday Country Music Night, Newcastle, 2 April. The Newcastle Centre welcomes Barry Kirwan, Owen Mac, Kevin Kearney and many more great names in the local country music scene for this traditional concert experience.

10 Dubshed, Lisburn, 7-8 April. Northern Ireland's largest car show Dubshed is back at the Eikon Exhibition Centre. Open to all German car brands, entrants come from far and wide as they attempt to win one of the 70 trophies on offer.

