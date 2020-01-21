100 members from across UK attend the NI Dorset Club National AGM

The Dorset Horn and Poll Breeders Association National Annual General Meeting took place on 3rd November 2019. County Antrim was the venue of choice with over 100 members from Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales making their way to the Corrs Corner Hotel, Newtownabbey.

The Saturday morning consisted of the AGM in the hotel in which Michael Maybin, Galgorm Flock, Ballymena was elected as president of the society.

George Robson with the commercial ewes on farm visit to Ballyhamage.

Michael’s plethora of experience makes him a prime candidate for the role, especially given his previous position as Chairman of the Northern Ireland Veterinary supply company and past president of the N.I Practicing Veterinary Association. This is alongside his ever expanding success with the Galgorm Flock, notably collecting the prestigious award of premier sale champion on two occasions as well as holding the previous position of NI Dorset Club Chairman.

Following the AGM, the short journey was made to Ballynure, home to the Wilson Family and Legaloy Dorset flock. The Legaloy flock was established in 2007 and has since grown to a strong flock of 40 ewes. Over the past decade the flock has had an abundance of success both at shows and sales, winning Balmoral Champion three times, National Show Champion twice, Reserve Champion Flock (NI) 2019 and first prize group of ewe lambs in the UK flock competition, 2019. There was therefore no doubt in the quality of sheep that would be on display.

First on show were the ewes with September born lambs at foot. The ewes themselves showed fantastic uniformity and power which evidentially could also be seen in their lambs. Lambs were from three main sires, Olivertree Bertie, Richill Ubank and Pembroke Zest is Best all of which seem to do a sterling job with lambs thriving and showing plenty of future potential. The hoggets again were much admired, equally consistent in appearance they showed great style and power making them an excellent future attribute to the flock.

Also on show in the comfort of the shed was the family’s 100 head purebred commercial Dorset flock. Due to lamb in December, the ewes where in prime condition and presented themselves as excellent examples of commercial ewes. The visit finished off with refreshments including a hog roast kindly provided by the Wilson family. A huge thanks must go to Ian, Sandy and Shane for their excellent hospitality.

Dorset Society Flock competition judges (Joe Larder & Sam Driver) with Michael Maybin (Newly elected Society President) �Presenting Adam Care (Burhos Flock) with the Cup for Champion Flock 2019.

Members then made another short journey to Doagh to the Robson family farm. The Robson family run both beef and sheep enterprises with 450 finishing cattle and 500 purebred commercial Dorset ewes. Alongside this, sons, James and Craig also run the renowned Ballyhamage pedigree flock of Poll Dorsets established in 1980 and consisting of 45 ewes.

Members started the tour by viewing the 500 ewe commercial flock which were split into three large groups of ewes at different stages. These comprised of freshly weaned ewes ready for scanning, heavy in lamb ewes three weeks pre lambing on stubble turnips and kale and lastly young ewes being flock mated, running with newly purchased stock rams. The Robson’s take full advantage of the Dorset’s ability to lamb all year round and so are able to achieve three crops of lambs in two years.

With such a system the family are lambing nearly every month of the year and so there is always a constant supply of lambs as well as work. On such a large scale management is vital with a strict cull policy driven by fertility and maternal ability. George explained every ewe must either be “rearing a lamb or in-lamb” and so as a result productivity is optimum.

It was evident the family were reaping the reward of such a system with strong ewes in fit working condition with both quantity and quality lambs on the ground.

Shane Wilson showing Legaloy ewes with September born lambs during the farm visit.

Next to view was the Ballyhamage Pedigree Flock which were presented by James and Craig. The first batch consisted of the ewes with September born lambs at foot. Members were impressed by the size and growth of lambs coupled with powerful milky ewes. Lambs were from a mix of sires many of which were out of stock ram ‘Pembroke Zest is Best’ purchased at the Mayfair in Exeter in 2017.

It was clear this ram had really clicked with the ewes as could be seen in the lambs and hoggets out of him. He also has produced success in shows and sales for the family, himself winning the stock ram section of the NI flock competition, 2019 and most notably earlier in the year, breeding the supreme champion of the Spring Stars show and sale in Carlisle, ‘Ballyhamage Braveheart.’

Hoggets on show were equally impressive with great size, presence and character showing great future potential. Lastly, members enjoyed viewing the finishing cattle which was followed by a wonderful spread of refreshments kindly provided by the Robson Family. Thanks must go to the entire family for their hospitality and fantastic showcasing of the Dorset breed.

The evening was finished off with the dinner, prize giving and auction in the Corrs Corner Hotel, the proceeds of which went towards two charities, CLIC Sargent and the NI Children’s Hospice. Northern Ireland breeders picked up several awards with the second host of the weekend, James Robson jointly winning the David Matthews award for the most enterprising young breeder. The weekend concluded on the Sunday with a trip to Crumlin Road Goal and the Titanic Museum.

Commercial Legaloy ewes pre lambing in the newly built lambing Shed.

Overall, the entire weekend was a success, ultimately bringing breeders together and celebrating the continued success of the breed over the years.

As the new year begins, breeders now look forward to the annual Spring Stars Show and Sale in Harrison and Hetherington livestock market, Carlisle.

Taking place on 30th March 2020, it will present itself as the first opportunity of the year for new and existing breeders to invest in top quality stock.