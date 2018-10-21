10th anniversary Moira Model Show planned

Model makers, diorama displayers and enthusiastic modellers are pulling out all the stops for the 10th anniversary of the Moira Model Club Show!

Displayers have been busy putting the final touches to their dioramas. With previous years’ displays boasting smoking bonfires, workshops lit up by a welder’s torch and scale replicas of real world factories, excitement is growing to discover what might be on show for this very special year!

Besides some of the foremost retailers in custom and factory models, sponsor “BRITAINS” will be there showcasing a few of their upcoming releases for the 2019 catalogue!

Proceeds are in aid of Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, so come along and see what the show has to offer. The show takes place at Danescroft Equestrian Centre, Lisburn from 4pm to 10pm on Friday, 26th October and 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 27th October. Remember to check out the show on Facebook for some fantastic Like and Share competitions in the run up to the event!