1300 entries for 41st poultry championships

The 41st Ulster Poultry Federation Championship Show was held at Slemish Hall, Ballymena show grounds, on the 2nd February 2019.

The show was full to capacity attracting over 1300 entries.

Exhibitors came from all parts of the British Isles and even an enthusiast from Sweden to experience Ireland’s premier poultry show. There was a wonderful display of geese, ducks, game fowl, poultry and even a turkey. The Ulster Poultry Federation’s growing reputation has allowed budding judges to take Poultry Club of Great Britain judging tests. This is the first for a show in Ireland.

Local breeder Mervyn Mooney from Millisle took the Supreme championship with a beautiful German Langshan bantam cockerel. The ever consistent Richard Bett all the way from Lincolnshire took the reserve championship with an outstanding white Pekin and second reserve with a Gold Brahma male. Mark and Darren Gillespie from Hamiltonsbawn took the waterfowl championship with a Saxony duck. The Ulster Poultry Federation members and committee would like to thank the generous sponsorship provided by Kilpatrick’s Poultry feeds Moneymore, Brinsea Incubators, Strangford Incubators, Mac Eoin Ltd, Poultry and Pets, Fairmount coops and Haldane Fisher Building Supplies, Ballymena. The committee would also like to thank Joshua Kittle for his outstanding photography, the Poultry Club of Great Britain, the judges and all the exhibitors for making it such a successful show.

Show results:

Show Champion – Mervyn Mooney Black German Langshan cockerel.

Reserve Champion – R&J Bett, White Pekin female.

Best Waterfowl - D & M Gillespie, Saxony duck.

Best Turkey – R&J Bett.

Best Goose – John Neill.

Best Heavy Duck – D & M Gillespie, Saxony duck.

Best Light Duck - McClaren & Adams, Fawn Runner.

Best Bantam Duck – R&J Bett.

Best Call Duck – R&J Bett, White Call

Best Hard Feather large – McClaren & Adams, Carlisle Old English Game.

Best Hard Feather bantam – Scott Irwin

Best Soft Feather Heavy large - R&J Bett, Gold Brahma.

Best Soft Feather Heavy bantam – Mervyn Mooney Black German Langshan.

Best Soft Feather Light large - McClaren & Adams, Gold Spangled Hamburg.

Best Soft Feather Light bantam – Kiera McGarry White Silkie female.

Best True Bantam – R&J Bett, White Pekin female.

Best Rare breed – Jeff Hurst Krainkoppe male.

Best Juvenile – Ellen Fullerton Poland pullet.

Best Junior Handler- Grace Caraher

Best Eggs – Bill Oldcorn

Best Trio – McClaren & Adams, Pile Old English Game bantams

Best Oxford Game – Kenny Fleck.