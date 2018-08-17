136 entries catalogued for multi-breed calf show

All roads will lead to Ballymena on Saturday (18th Aug) for the 16th annual multi-breed dairy calf show.

The one-day event at Ballymena Mart has attracted 136 entries from young Holstein and Ayrshire enthusiasts.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “We are excited by the enthusiasm shown for this year’s event. The calf show is one of the annual highlights for young breeders who enjoy the camaraderie and sportsmanship of taking part in the various showmanship and calf classes.”

The Holstein entries will be judged by Claire Swale from Heavenly Genetics; while Welshman Philip Mattinson has been tasked with judging the Ayrshire classes.

Judging gets underway with the showmanship classes commencing at 10.00am sharp. The breed championships are expected to take place around 3.00pm.

The Holstein showmanship section has attracted 38 competitors ranging in age from two-and-a-half-years-old to 27 years-old.

The novice, junior, intermediate, senior and mature showmanship classes are kindly sponsored by World Wide Sires, and the overall winner will receive the Hamish Logan Trophy. The reserve champion will receive the Ulster Bank Cup.

Thompsons is continuing with its sponsorship of the Holstein calf classes which have attracted 57 entries. The overall winner will win the Genus Crystal Award, while the runner-up will receive the McCann Shield. Alan Armstrong, Western Farm Enterprises, is sponsoring the exhibitor-bred championship.

The Ayrshire showmanship classes have 11 entries forward in the junior, intermediate and senior categories, sponsored by OB Construction. The champion handler will receive the Fullerton Trophy.

United Feeds has weighed in provide financial backing for the Ayrshire calf classes. Almost 30 calves have been entered across the five classes, and the overall champion will collect the Ardmore Cup.

Farm Wardrobe based at Delvin, Co Meath, is providing embroidered jackets for the championship winners in Ayrshire handling and calf sections.

Organisers extend a warm welcome to everyone to come along and enjoy the day. “We are indebted to Ballymena Mart for the use of its facilities, and to our valued sponsors for their generous financial backing.”