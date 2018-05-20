150th Balmoral Show – Presbyterians give thanks!

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (Presbytery of Dromore) were delighted by the warm response they received and would like to thank the many people who took time to visit their stand at this year’s Balmoral Show.

The Presbytery is extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to making their stand at this year’s Balmoral Show a most enjoyable experience. From those who so willingly publicised the venture in the local press, to the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society who were such excellent hosts, on this the 150th anniversary of the show.

The stand was staffed by enthusiastic volunteers from right across Dromore Presbytery, who between them distributed 3,000 children’s gospel leaflets and over 2,000 adult tracts, as they shared the good news of Jesus. A friendly face and a listening ear seemed to be appreciated by the many people of all ages, from right across the island and further afield, who packed the stand over the four days. Comfy seating offered a welcome rest from the busyness of the show and refreshments provided fuel for the rest of the day. Countless cups of tea, coffee and juice were drunk, while children enjoyed all that was provided for them.

Dromore Presbytery are especially grateful to all who have been praying for the project and ask that they continue to pray for God to be at work, drawing people to trust in Jesus as their King and Saviour and helping others who find themselves in real need. Above all, the Presbytery wants to give God all the glory for His abundant blessing upon the venture.